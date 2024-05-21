32 Terrible Movies And TV Shows Based On Classic Toys

Toy brands have had interesting relationships with the film and TV mediums over the last several decades. Many have served as the basis for some notable productions, each of which has found varying degrees of success. Some of those offerings are held in high regard by much of the public, like The Transformers, Clue and the critically acclaimed Barbie , which was even nominated for Best Picture. However, some of the projects that have been inspired by playthings are quite lackluster, even living in infamy in some circles, and we’re going to discuss a number of them.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Pound Puppies (1986-1987)

In the ‘80s, Tonka’s Pound Puppies toy line was popular enough to spawn an animated series produced by Hanna-Barbera. The show, which has two seasons, centers around the adventures of a group of talking dogs, who lived at a pound and befriended a human girl. All in all, the stories are relatively basic, and the characters aren’t as endearing as others birthed by H-B Productions.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Rainbow Brite And The Star Stealer (1985)

Inspired by Mattel’s Rainbow Brite brand, The Star Stealer is a motion picture that in no way justifies its existence. The less-than-stellar animation and the somewhat choppy storytelling are just two reasons why this film is far from a must-see today. It doesn’t even surpass its TV show counterpart in terms of quality, which honestly isn’t saying much, as that isn’t a high bar to clear.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen (2009)

You really shouldn’t be surprised to see a ranking of the Transformers films and find Revenge of the Fallen at the bottom of it. The second installment in Michael Bay’s blockbuster franchise is a discombobulated piece of work that has an overstuffed story, underdeveloped characters, and countless clichés (even for a Bay production). The copious amount of Autobot and Decepticon fights can’t even redeem it.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Challenge Of The GoBots (1984-1985)

Challenge of the GoBots has a following, but it certainly hasn’t reached the pop culture heights that Tonka likely envisioned for it decades ago. It’s a mostly generic piece of work with by-the-book stories and stock characters and, back in the day, it was ultimately outdone by its direct competitor, The Transformers.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Battleship (2012)

Peter Berg’s box office bomb Battleship is an empty sort of blockbuster that doesn’t even provide a thrilling spectacle to make up for its lack of a compelling narrative. What’s unfortunate is that it doesn’t take a cerebral approach, which is what’s needed to play the Hasbro board game of the same name. This likely isn’t what fans were expecting for the toy property or Rihanna’s feature film debut.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

In the lead-up to Dungeons & Dragons’ release in 2000, fans had long hoped for a live-action film adaptation that captured the essence of the beloved role-playing game. That final product is a poorly written and cheap-looking film that’s mostly dull. You’re better off carving out some time and watching 2023’s critically beloved Honor Among Thieves .

(Image credit: Paramount/Spyglass)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

People may debate the merits of the G.I. Joe animated series inspired by Hasbro’s action figures, but it’s hard to argue against the notion that the first live-action film adaptation, The Rise of Cobra is weak. There are flashes of fun, but not even Channing Tatum can save it from being a nonsensical action flick.

(Image credit: DIC Animation City)

C.O.P.S. (1988)

We’re not talking about the reality docuseries on Fox, but the ‘80s animated series C.O.P.S, which is based on Hasbro’s action figures of the same name. This program, set in the year 2020 and centered on law enforcement officials, simply lacks the fun, true thrills and endearing characters many of its peers possess.

(Image credit: The Cannon Group Inc.)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

He-Man, his cohorts and enemies feel like characters born to be on the big screen but, unfortunately, the live-action Masters of the Universe film doesn’t come close to doing them justice. This Dolph Lundgren-led action flick is hastily put together, poorly directed and fails to capture the energy and fun of the OG animated series.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The moderate success of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009 is what led to the sequel, Retaliation, in 2013. Led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson this time around, the movie is somewhat more polished than its predecessor, but it’s even more ludicrously over the top.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The Glo Friends (1986-1987)

Few people probably remember The Glo Friends, an animated series born from segments on My Little Pony 'n Friends and adapted from Playskool’s IP of the same name. Centered on a group of small, glow-in-the-dark insects and their adventures, this short-lived, by-the-numbers show is a shining example of how not to adapt a toyline.

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

One could certainly assume that Playmobil: The Movie was (at least partially) made to get in on the success of 2014’s The Lego Movie and other toy-based adaptations. Unfortunately, this flick isn’t nearly as well-written, beautifully animated or funny as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s masterpiece.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon (2011)

While Transformers: Dark of the Moon is a step up from its 2009 predecessor, Revenge of the Fallen, the third installment in Michael Bay’s saga of massive robots still has its issues. Among them are a contrived screenplay, underdeveloped (new and returning) characters and a series of disorienting action sequences.

(Image credit: Universal 1440 Entertainment)

Bobbleheads: The Movie (2020)

You may find this hard to believe but, yes, Bobbleheads: The Movie does exist. And, yes, this poorly animated, generic film about a group of bobbleheads seeking to fend off human threats to their existence is just as bad as you’d imagine. After watching this flick, you’ll be left shaking your head just like the titular protagonists.

(Image credit: DIC)

M.A.S.K. (1985-1986)

Syndicated ‘80s cartoon M.A.S.K. does have a solid following and has some appeal for younger viewers. However, getting older is realizing that beneath the Kenner toy-adapted show’s weapon-based action, there’s no true substance to the proceedings.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ouija (2014)

The name Ouija is trademarked by Hasbro, and I’m not sure how they feel about the abysmal 2010s horror flick that bears that name. What can be said is that the production merely offers one-note characters, a tired story and a lack of strong scares. Those who would like a more entertaining offering from this franchise, though, can check out Mike Flanagan’s 2016 prequel, Origin of Evil.

(Image credit: Ruby-Spears Enterprises)

Rubik, The Amazing Cube (1983)

A Rubik’s Cube is meant to serve as a way for young people to stimulate their minds in a creative way. On the other hand, ABC’s Rubik, the Amazing Cube – which is about kids who befriend the titular Rubik and help him fend off an evil magician – is mostly mind-numbing. The sole bright spot is that it was one of the first major animated series to feature Hispanic or Latino characters in mostly prominent roles.

(Image credit: Sunbow Productions)

My Little Pony: The Movie (1986)

My Little Pony: The Movie doesn’t hit the right notes like some of the other adaptations of Hasbro’s famous toyline. And even more disappointing than its less-than-spectacular animation and limited appeal is the fact that it’s so blatantly designed to sell products.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

Sky Commanders (1987)

Running for only 13 episodes, Sky Commanders – which is inspired by Kenner’s toys of the same name – is a military action series that doesn’t quite stack up to some of its contemporaries. The main characters may be soldiers fighting an evil general but, given how basic it is, they might as well be civilians.

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Max Steel (2016)

The Max Steel franchise from Mattel was incredibly successful in the 2000s, thanks to the awesome toys and fun show on Kids’ WB. But the 2016 feature film adaptation, which melted at the box office , is a truly uninspired superhero tale that lacks the fun, excitement and adventurous spirit that's historically associated with the titular hero.

(Image credit: Anchor Bay Films)

Robosapien: Rebooted (2013)

One certainly can’t forget that WowWee has also contributed its fair share of memorable toys, with one of those being the robot Robosapien. The live-action/CGI film, Rebooted, was released less than a decade after the toyline launched, and one can’t help but think that this idea needed more time to percolate. It’s a slow drama film that won’t delight young kids or intrigue adults in any way.

(Image credit: Atlantic Releasing Corporation)

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987)

Films based on card-based games can be very hit or miss, and The Garbage Pail Kids Movie very much falls into the latter category. It’s crude and unfunny in all the worst ways, and the puppetry utilized to create the eponymous bunch may give some kids nightmares.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Potato Head Kids (1986)

TV critics lament the existence of shows like The Flintstone Kids and Tom & Jerry Kids, but those shows and others don’t hold a candle to the misfire that is Potato Head Kids. It sees Mr. Potato Head serve as an adult-type mentor to a bunch of impressionable spuds. Narrative and animation-wise, there’s nothing truly spectacular about this production. You’re better off just watching Mr. and Mrs. P in the Toy Story films (which we’ve ranked) .

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Bratz (2007)

The live-action Bratz movie released in the 2000s ultimately underperformed, which may be surprising given how popular the brand was at the time. Those who’ve seen the film – and how it underserves its cast with a clichéd story with weak characters – you may understand why.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Pound Puppies And The Legend Of Big Paw (1988)

Pound Puppies and the Legend of Big Paw isn’t much of an improvement on the TV show on which it’s based, as it has many of the same flaws. Another attempt to capitalize on Tonka toys, this TriStar-distributed motion picture bombed.

(Image credit: Sunbow Entertainment)

G.I. Joe Extreme (1995-1997)

Of all the various entries in Hasbro’s military-based media franchise, G.I. Joe Extreme is probably one of the most easily forgotten, and that’s understandable. While it places the main heroes in the future and pits them against a new enemy, the S.K.A.R. organization, it doesn’t really add anything truly interesting to the lore.

(Image credit: Parafrance Communications)

The New Adventures Of He-Man (1990)

Mattel’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is arguably one of the greatest animated series ever to hit the small screen, and its impact on pop culture is immense. That’s why it’s so disappointing that its spiritual successor, The New Adventures of He-Man, only (and barely) improves upon it when it comes to animation style.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie are strong feature film efforts, which blazed a solid trail for The Lego Ninjago Movie. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t feel nearly as inspired as its predecessors and can’t hold a candle to the action-packed and humorous energy of the Ninjago animated series.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jem And The Holograms (2015)

The critically derided Jem and the Holograms strips away most of what made the Jem show of the ‘80s so endearing. Director John M. Chu trades out high-energy storytelling for a bland drama while also mostly ignoring the technological elements that made the series so inventive. And, above all else, the songs – unlike the ones on the show – are mostly forgettable.

(Image credit: Sunbow Productions)

Visionaries: Knights Of The Magical Light (1987)

A very short-lived TV program, Visionaries: Knights Of The Magical Light focuses on the Spectral Knights in their quest to fend off the evil Darkling Lords on a distant planet. This feels like an odd mixture of Dungeons & Dragons and Transformers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t possess the action and sense of wonder that those franchises offer.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

The critically panned Transformers: The Last Knight , Michael Bay’s fifth directorial effort in the franchise, sees the polarizing filmmaker give into all of his worst tendencies. There are one or two interesting ideas, such as Optimus Prime coming face to face with the extraterrestrial beings that actually brought the Autobots to life. However, the long-winded plot, which relies heavily on exposition, and repetitive action sequences leave much to be desired.

(Image credit: Marvel Productions)

Dino-Riders (1988)

Dino-Riders toys from Tyco may have seemed cool, but the cartoon created to promote them isn’t all that interesting. It offers a somewhat contrived concept about time-misplaced humanoid beings, who end up in the prehistoric era and forge telepathic bonds with dinosaurs to fight off enemies. It’s mostly generic – and not nearly as exciting as how the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers would command dino-inspired vehicles just five years later.

It should be said that these productions don’t truly represent the totality of toy adaptations movie and TV viewers have received over the years. As previously mentioned, there are plenty of excellent ones to check out. You can, however, still seek these out and watch in case you want to try to give them a chance.