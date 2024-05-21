See JLo Show Up Solo At Her Netflix Atlas Premiere As Insider Claims Ben Affleck’s ‘Come To His Senses’

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, and there are a number of pairs making headlines lately such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another couple who is used to this treatment is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and there are a number of rumors swirling about their possible breakup including chatter that Bennifer is living separately. See JLo show up solo at her premiere for Netflix's Atlas, as an an insider claims Affleck's "come to his senses." Let's break it all down.

Atlas is being released shortly for those with a Netflix subscription, and JLo attending the premiere without Affleck definitely turned some heads. She posted video on her Instagram of her stunning look, check it out below:

Once again Lopez is a style icon, even if she didn't have any arm candy in the form of her husband Ben Affleck. But with breakup rumors swirling around JLo and Affleck, fans definitely noticed that she went to this latest public event solo. So what exactly is going down between this pair of A-listers?

JLo and Affleck's Vegas wedding broke the internet, so if they split up it will presumably do the same. In a recent report by Page Six, an anonymous insider claimed that the Batman v Superman actor is on his way out of the relationship. In their words:

If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.

Well, that's certainly bleak. We'll just have to see if this statement rings true, and if the two A-listers actually break-up. The stakes definitely feel high, especially as Affleck and Lopez purchased a forever home that could fit their entire blended family. Although per the rumors, Affleck hasn't been living there due to their alleged separation.

Chatter about their rumored troubles were definitely a surprise for those who have been closely following their relationship. Only recently, Affleck appeared in the This Is Me... Now visual experience, in addition to helping JLo nail down the story. They appeared together at the premiere, so things appeared to be in good place.

Of course, it's possible that the rumors have been blown out of proportion. Indeed, Bennifer has been the subject of constant chatter and headlines since reuniting. Case in point: they went viral when Affleck looked miserable while attending the Grammys. Lip readers have even tried to discern the couple's conversations when being photographed.

Atlas hits Netflix May 24th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.