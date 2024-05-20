Beverly Hills Cop 4 Director Talks Working With Eddie Murphy And Other Franchise OGs On Set, And I’m So Jealous
It sounds like the new Beverly Hills Cop was a blast to make for the director.
It’s been 40 years since the first Beverly Hills Cop movie opened in theaters. And if you aren’t old enough to remember it, it’s hard to describe just what a big movie it was. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1984, an incredible year at the box office, and it solidified Eddie Murphy as a bankable movie star, something that not everybody was sure Murphy could be. Now we’re getting close to the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F release date, and it sounds like for fans of the original, it was at least a fun movie to make.
Mark Molloy, the director of the new Beverly Hills Cop told EW he used to watch the original movie over and over again on VHS as a kid, and thus the movie was quite engrained in his memory. So for him, getting the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast of Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, and John Ashton together again, specifically, in a car, was a big moment. He explained…
While I’m not sure exactly how old Mark Molloy is, he must be about my age because I could have said the exact same thing about the first Beverly Hills Cop. I also watched it endlessly on VHS, when I was much younger than I probably should have been, and the image of the three actors in that car is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the movie. I still can't believe Sylvester Stallone could have starred in Beverly Hills Cop. It's impossible to image this movie being anything else than what it became.
I can’t even imagine how cool it was to see this moment live on set, where the three cops are back in similar positions, recreating the iconic shot. It was amazing enough just seeing it in the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer.
Hopefully, this is exactly what this franchise needs, a director who has a passion for the original movie, and so clearly wants to make something that lives up to that film. It’s no secret that neither of the previous Beverly Hills Cop sequels lived up to the original, so the new movie is going to have some work ahead of it.
Fans will certainly be hoping that Axel F is a great Beverly Hills Cop movie, even if we had to wait 40 years to get another one. While Murphy admits doing a Beverly Hills Cop sequel at his age was hard, but hopefully it was worth it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.