Yellowjackets' Newest Star Reacts To Making Fans' Dream-Casting A Reality In Season 2

Every so often a new show will arrive, and instantly become watercooler talk. Showtime’s Yellowjackets is in that category, with the first episode revealing a dual timeline story about young women who resort to ritualistic cannibalism after being stranded in the wilderness. Season 2 will introduce new grown-up versions of various characters, including Liv Hewson’s Van. The great Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van when Yellowjackets returns and recently reacted to making fans’ dream-casting a reality for Season 2.

Lauren Ambrose is an established actor of stage and screen, who is currently starring in Apple TV’s Servant, in addition to her upcoming debut on Yellowjackets. She was a popular choice by fans who were theorizing who could play an adult Van, which is why the internet blew up when it actually came true. Ambrose was recently asked by ET about making this fan casting a reality, revealing she actually didn’t know about the online campaign with her. As she put it,

No, [I] didn't know that. But I definitely had the experience of watching the show and being like, 'Well, gee, can I be on this show or what?' And then they asked me to do [it]. So, that was a different experience for me. I've never watched something and loved it and then [went] on it. So… that has been cool. I am very excited about it.

There you have it. It looks like Lauren Ambrose was actually surprised that so many Yellowjackets viewers wanted to see her as adult Van. But she’s just as big a fan of any of us, and was delighted to be offered a chance to join the intriguing story. Is it just me, or is the wait for Season 2 feeling particularly agonizing nowadays?

While Van nearly kicked the bucket a few times in Yellowjackets Season 1 , clearly she’s one of the lucky ones to make it out of the wilderness alive. It should be fascinating to see what Lauren Ambrose brings to the character, and how that trauma has impacted her adult life. Later in that same interview, Ambrose opened up about becoming Van and working with Liv Hewson for Season 2, saying:

I mean, it's all happening right now. It's a process that is happening as we speak. And Liv created a beautiful character that wasn't even necessarily meant to stick around. And because of Liv's very cool, beautiful performance, I get to be part of it now, too.

Some serious points were made. While Van was technically only a recurring character in Yellowjackets Season 1, Liv Hewson crafted a character that instantly became a fan favorite. Hewson is a series regular for Season 2, while we’ll also get to meet an adult version of Van played by Lauren Ambrose.

(Image credit: Showtime)

While fans are still patiently waiting for a trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 , we have been treated to a few images of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van. You can check them out below, revealing how the character’s scars ultimately healed.

And you thought Van was six feet under. 😏 #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/MT8lZHIDmiDecember 22, 2022 See more

The captions on these images are A+, referencing Lauren Ambrose’s acclaimed performance as Claire Fisher in HBO’s Six Feet Under. She’s a true TV star, which makes her duel roles in Yellowjackets and the final season of Servant all the more exciting. Clearly 2023 is going to be a good year for both the actress and her many fans.