Hannah Waddingham Just Compared Ted Lasso Returning To An ‘Exhumed Dog,’ But I Can’t Argue With Her Thinking

While “never say never” can be a pretty good maxim to adopt for one’s life, it certainly seems to be true when it comes to entertainment, specifically some of our beloved shows coming back to life. The early days of the 2025 TV schedule brought fans some stunning and delightful news in March, when it was announced that Ted Lasso Season 4 is actually going to become a real thing , two years after the Season 3 ending had everyone thinking that was the end of the road for Jason Sudeikis' former coach and his AFC Richmond crew. Now, star Hannah Waddingham is comparing the series to an “exhumed” dog and I totally get her meaning.

Apple TV Plus: $9.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial You know how you can easily revisit the highs of Ted Lasso before Season 4 arrives? With an Apple TV+ subscription ! For just $9.99/month you can also enjoy Oscar-winning fare like CODA and other hit shows like Severance, Slow Horses and Murderbot.

What Did Hannah Waddingham Say About Ted Lasso Being Like An Exhumed Dog?

Ted Lasso was such an immediate, blockbuster hit that the conversation about whether or not it would end, as originally planned, after its third season has been going on since well before Season 3 began airing. Though all signs had pointed to “yes” for one of the best Apple TV+ shows (despite stars like Hannah Waddingham being willing to return ), fans held out hope and will be rewarded soon.

When speaking to Variety about bringing Rebecca back to the small screen, Waddingham had a pretty apt analogy for Ted Lasso’s long-awaited return, and said:

It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.

Are her words a teensy bit morbid and odd? Maybe, but like I noted, this totally fits the situation, and not just because the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star had previously talked about the cast and crew having “mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead.”

Whenever a beloved TV series (especially one that brought as much joy, emotion and all-around laughter as Ted Lasso did during its three seasons) ends, all of the fans want more, and often those who work on the show do, as well. But, nothing is ever certain in life or the television business, so it’s best to fondly remember what was and just find ways to move on. The actors/writers/etc. get new jobs, and the audience delves into new TV obsessions to fill the hole that’s been left. You might wish that adored pet you had for years was still around, but you know that’s not the current reality.

In fact, Emmy winning actor/writer Brett Goldstein, opened up about the comedy’s return and compared it to a weird childhood story about a dead cat , so Waddingham’s words actually fit. She continued:

I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed. I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.

You know what? Every Ted Lasso fan on the planet is ready for Waddingham to be able to put in her two cents on what Rebecca is doing now and to see her back in her finely tailored clothes and high heels. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die…and then come back to life!