I'm So Excited For Yellowjackets Season 4, Here Is What We Know So Far

Are you ready to be traumatized again? Because Yellowjackets Season 4 is officially confirmed !

While it's been a little over a month since the intense Yellowjackets Season 3 finale aired, we only just received confirmation that Season 4 of the hit Showtime series is set, and we are literally more excited than ever.

However, what do we know so far about this season after the harrowing Season 3 finale? Who can we expect will come back? What is going to happen to Shauna now? Here is what we know.

At the time of writing this, in May 2025, there is no set premiere date for Yellowjackets Season 4, which isn't that much of a surprise, considering it was only just renewed, according to Deadline. There isn't even a writer's room going on. It's going to be some time before we get updates on this one.

This is pretty much expected. The entire third season aired as part of the 2025 TV schedule , so it would be pretty shocking if we got the Season 4 premiere within this same year. Truthfully, I suggest waiting at least a couple of years for Season 4 since Showtime tends to take some time with its shows.

The Yellowjackets Season 4 Cast

Alright, the cast for Yellowjackets is always a curious thing, considering these characters are offed more than we'd like to say. At the time of writing this, there's no confirmation on who from the Yellowjackets cast will return, but there are a few we can undoubtedly expect to see more of. These include:

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as older and younger Shauna

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as older and younger Misty

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as older and younger Tai

Courtney Eaton as younger Lottie

Sophie Thatcher as younger Natalie

Liv Hewson as younger Van

Nia Sondaya as Akilah

Warren Kole as Jeff

Jenna Burgess as Melissa

Sarah Desjardins as Callie

Elijah Wood as Walter

Ashley Sutton as Hanna

These are the characters we have gotten close to over the last few seasons, the ones who have survived, and the teenagers who remain during their time in the woods.

However, there's a lot that goes into this cast. Just because a character is dead does not mean it will be the last we see of them. A great example of that is Ella Purnell, who has pretty much consistently made guest appearances as Jackie since her main role in Season 1—and her character's death.

That said, there are plenty of characters who could come back in some shape or form. The mysterious identity of the Pit Girl was finally revealed to be Mari, so she is dead and eaten at this point (sorry, not sorry), but we could end up seeing her return somehow. Adult Van has also been killed off , but with how her death ended, I would not be shocked if she somehow haunted Tai.

Another big moment was Adult Lottie's death – and in reality, I think all of us saw this coming somehow because Lottie herself felt like she was marked for death from the very beginning. But when we spent ages trying to theorize who would play adult Lottie, it's shocking to see her killed off the following season. We could end up seeing her again somehow, as well.

Additionally, Hilary Swank had a significant guest role on the show in the later episodes. I would not be shocked if she ended up coming back for a bigger part in Season 4 and becoming a recurring or even a prominent cast member.

What Is Yellowjackets Season 4 Going To Be About?

Season 3 of Yellowjackets had so much stuff happen in those ten episodes, and while there's not much out there for hints of what could happen in Season 4, there are some. Here is what we know:

Season 4 Will Most Likely Show The Rescue Plotline - And Possibly Them Reintegrating Into Society

So, obviously, in Season 3, we are still in the wilderness. Things are happening, and people are dying. But we all know that the girls get back to society at some point—and Season 4 might be the start of that, as we did see Natalie contact someone on that satellite phone to initiate some form of rescue.

This means Season 4 might see the girls finally reintegrate into society.

And that's something that the showrunners are looking forward to. In an interview with Teen Vogue in April 2025, Ashley Lyle commented on the fact that they've been looking forward to this moment for years, and the idea of introducing the team back into the real world and how it would affect them after all this death:

One thing that we've always been excited about from the conception of the show is telling the story of them attempting to reintegrate into society post-rescue. That's really right, juicy stuff. And if we're given the opportunity to tell it, we're going to be really excited to dig in.

I mean, yes, sign me the heck up; I want all the juicy stuff.

Shauna Will Be 'Untethered' By Her Family In Season 4

Something else that was a big part of Season 3 was watching Shauna try to keep a relatively normal life despite the fact that she is a dark human—she ended up being the person underneath the antlers anyway, the Antler Queen, so we know she did some messed-up stuff with everyone in those woods.

At the end of Season 3, Callie and Josh (her daughter and husband) leave Shauna behind because of how far she is falling. Now, she doesn't have a family to hold her back. In that Teen Vogue interview, showrunner Jonathan Lisco admits that this is something he's looking forward to because now she's 'untethered' and doesn't have the obligation of family to keep her from doing what she wants:

I think now that Shauna is untethered to family, to obligation, to this domestic prison that she's put herself in, we believe sort of on purpose, at the beginning of the show, because she was trying to live normally — now that it's out in the open, that all has fallen away and those conventions have kind of eroded and come down, now I want to really see what she does.

I'm actually lowkey scared about what she'll do next…but I suppose we'll have to wait and see.

Yellowjackets Will Most Likely Not End After Season 4

(Image credit: Showtime)

The last thing we know is old news, but something to keep in mind anyway. Season 4 of Yellowjackets will likely not be the end.

While it did take some time for Season 4's renewal, the creators told Entertainment Weekly in 2023 that the show is on track for a five-season story. So keep in mind that when Season 4 does come, it will not be the end of these girls.

What are you looking forward to with Yellowjackets Season 4? Ugh, I need this next season to come now. How am I going to wait so much longer to find out what happens?