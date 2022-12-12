Servant Season 4: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Final Season Of The Apple TV+ Show

When it comes to some of the best Apple TV+ shows , there are so many out there that you just have to watch. From heavy hitting comedies like Ted Lasso to so many others that have gone on to win award after award, the streaming platform has so much great stuff for you to enjoy. One show that has been around for a while – and is now entering into its final season – is the psychological thriller, Servant.

The show, created by moviemaker M. Night Shyamalan , details the story of a couple who start to experience strange occurrences in their home when a nanny begins to work for them – and that’s only in the first season. With a stellar cast and a suspenseful story, Servant has been entertaining fans for years, and now, it’s coming to an end.

But, who is going to be in the fourth season of Servant, and when is it going to come out? Fear not, readers, as here are six quick things that we know about Servant Season 4, including a special treat for all of you at the end.

Warning: For those who haven’t seen the show, there are some spoilers down below for Season 3 of Servant.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Fourth And Final Season Of Servant Will Debut On January 13, 2023

I know, I know, release schedules for shows these days can be sort of wacky, where we might end up waiting years for another season (looking at you, House of the Dragon Season 2 ). But, thankfully, Servant Season 4 is not going to be that way, as we are getting Season 4 very soon.

According to the press release that was put out with the trailer, Servant Season 4 is set to premiere on January 13th, 2023. That’s right, it’s going to be a part of the 2023 TV premiere schedule . This is exciting, as there are so many news shows and movies coming out in January, like Mayfair Witches and more, so Servant being added to that list is even better.

Even the head of programming for Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, was eager to share his excitement on the last chapter of Servant when the news was announced:

Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created. With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in Season 4.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

All Of The Original Cast Is Back

It wouldn’t really be Servant if we didn’t have the original cast back, and thankfully, it seems for the last season, they aren’t going anywhere. The fourth season will have Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbel, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, all reprising their roles.

This is super exciting, as these actors have certainly been appearing in much more. Ambrose is going to be portraying Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2 , a popular Showtime series. Grint has really been leaning into horror lately with appearing in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities cast, as well as booking a starring role in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, Knock at the Cabin, so it’s clear that these actors are in demand.

However, it’s great to see them come back for the last season of this drama that has been such a great addition to the line up of Apple TV+ original content. I’ll miss them in these roles.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 4 Is Going To Bring The Story Of The Turner Family To An End

Servant Season 3 had an intense ending, with a wicked, suspenseful cliffhanger that's had fans waiting for some sort of resolution for ages, and making fans think that Dorothy almost wasn’t going to be in the next season. Even in an interview that Lauren Ambrose did with W Magazine , the interviewer implied that the finale scene felt very ambiguous for Dorothy, and Ambrose agreed, saying:

I could imagine they wanted you to think that.

But now, in Season 4, it looks like we might be getting some sort of answer to the question we’ve been asking – is Dorothy okay? And the answer is – well, yeah...but not really. She’s breathing but not okay.

The synopsis that’s given for Season 4 of Servant is all about closing out the final chapter of the Turner family, and how they are trying to deal with not only the threat of Leanne, who is waging war against the Church of Lesser Saints and is causing life in their home to become even more dangerous. It also notes that Dorothy is finally starting to wake up after everything that has happened.

It’s a real turning point for the family, and one that is sure to change the show for the better and cause some head scratching. I bet the theories are going to be great, regardless.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

M. Night Shyamalan Will Be Directing Some Of The Episodes Of Servant Season 4

As you might have known, M. Night Shyamalan created Servant for Apple TV+, and again, he is going to be directing several episodes of Season 4 of the show, according to the press release. Shyamalan has previously directed episodes of the show, including the first episodes, “Reborn,” “Jericho,” “2:00,” and “Donkey,” but it says that for Season 4, he’s signed on for multiple episodes.

How many is still unclear, as there are several other directors who are also listed in that press release, but I hope it’s a good amount. Shyamalan has been having a great few years with some of his releases besides Servant, with the 2021 film, Old, and now his upcoming film in 2023, Knock at the Cabin, coming out pretty soon. I, for one, hope that we get to see him do more television work as well in the future after Servant because he’s really good at it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

You Can Check Out The Servant Season 4 Teaser Now

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet for Servant Season 4, be sure to check it out down below, as it’s filled with suspenseful moments, chilling jumpscares, and so much more.

What are you the most excited for with this new release? I am counting down the days until the first episode, and will be watching until the very end. And then, onto the next M. Night Shyamalan project.