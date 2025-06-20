Kaitlin Olson Listed A Whole Bunch Of Things She Wants High Potential Season 2 To Dive Into, And There's One I Really Hope They Focus On

ABC’s breakout hit High Potential will be back for a second season on the 2025 TV schedule this fall. Considering the dramedy managed to pull off a triple-cliffhanger finale, there will be a whole lot to look forward to when the show eventually returns. There are already some theories about the Game Master villain, but Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan will be dealing with a lot of other things too, including a big bad, her missing husband evidently still being alive, and JD Pardo’s Tom returning after seemingly being written out. Not surprisingly, the leading actress has a list of what she wants to see in the second season, and there’s one I really hope they focus on.

Since Season 2 will be getting 18 episodes as opposed to Season 1’s 13, there will be more room to explore stories. To that point, Olson spoke to Deadline about what she hopes High Potential dives into during Season 2. And even though she had a bunch of good ideas, there was one she mentioned that I really want them to focus on. I want to see who Morgan truly is underneath her cool and mostly calm persona, as she’s going through more than the average person should have to deal with. The actress who plays her wants that too, as she said:

I definitely want to do more of that, and I also want her to make mistakes, like I said before. It’s not fun to watch somebody just hit it out of the park every single time, it’s going to get boring. I love the stuff with the kids. I would love to see some more examples of her son and the way that he’s gifted and how that’s challenging for him. I mean, we touched on it a little bit with friendships at school this past season, but I think that there’s so much to be explored there. Same with Ava and how it’s a struggle for her, maybe, or maybe not. Maybe Ava starts to have a really, really great life and great social life, and that’s enviable to Morgan and Elliot.

While it’s nice to see Morgan help solve a case and prove just how good she is at what she does, I also want to see her imperfections and watch her make mistakes. Maybe not one that’s so big it changes the course of the show, but maybe just a small mistake, one that teaches her a lesson that she can laugh at later.

Also, seeing more of her personal life aside from hooking up with Tom would be a good way to really dig deep into her character. Now that the show is in its second season and is starting to find its sea legs, it would be the perfect time to dig more into the backstories or Morgan and her kids.

Olson also mentioned she wanted to highlight Morgan's neurodivergent brain, coming to terms with the “gift” she may or may not have and how lonely she feels because of it. Plus, we also want to know more about everything else going on with Ava's dad, Morgan's relationships with her kids and more.

It's hard to tell what exactly will happen in Season 2, but it sounds like Olson has more than a few ideas that will more than likely come to fruition. High Potential is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the same thing is done with Season 2. Fans will just have to wait and see what the show digs into. In the meantime, the first season is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.