After Yellowjackets Was 'Finally' Renewed For Season 4, I'm So Here For The Cast's Silly, Sarcastic And Heartfelt Reactions

Yellowjackets Season 3 was one of the most gripping seasons I’ve seen on the 2025 TV schedule this year, so I’ve been on the edge of my seat over what could be next for the Showtime drama. Thankfully, the series has just been renewed for a Season 4. Amidst the announcement on Tuesday, I’m loving all the reactions from cast members that can celebrate getting to come back to play their twisted and traumatized characters.

Season 3 gave us a lot of answers we’ve long been curious about, like the identity of Pit Girl and two antler queen reveals , but we still haven’t seen the young Yellowjackets leave the wilderness, and there are tons of new threads to pull after the finale. Thankfully, the latest season was a big hit, and another season has been ordered. Here’s how Christina Ricci reacted (via Instagram ):

We’re finally picked up for season 4!!!! @yellowjackets season 4 is going to be amazing I can feel it in my bones 🐝🐝🐝🐝

The finale of Yellowjackets came out a month ago, and we can imagine the cast was just as anxious to hear if they’d get to play their characters again after the events of Season 3. Per Deadline , this past season’s finale was the most streamed episode of the show in the series’ history when 3 million viewers tuned in across the globe in the span of a week. So of course Showtime is going to keep betting on the thrilling drama. Here’s what Sammi Hanratty shared:

The actress, who shares the role of Misty with Ricci said she’s “grateful” to do another season of the TV show and dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos alongside her “most talented cast.” It really showcases how close the stars are despite the series itself giving us nightmares. Here’s another post from Courtney Eaton:

While the series follows a soccer team who crash land in the middle of nowhere and their lives 25 years after the life-changing incident, filming the show looks like all sorts of fun. I know I was especially disappointed with one of many deaths this past season when the present-day Van died after both Lottie and Nat, but I am curious about where the creators plan to take the show next. Sarah Desjardins, who plays Shauna’s daughter, Callie, reminded me why I’m curious about her future with this post of hers:

Learning that Callie was behind Lottie's death was huge! A lot of other things happened in Season 3, like the introduction of Hilary Swank to the series and Coach’s heartbreaking trial , but I’m especially living for Jasmin Savoy Brown’s sarcastic Instagram stories to celebrate the renewal. Here’s one:

The actress joked she’s ready for all the “fun” with a picture of two of her castmates really chilling out on set, between one reading a book and the other peacefully napping. Brown also shared this post of Eaton:

