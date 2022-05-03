5 Big Ways To Celebrate May The Fourth At Disneyland Resort This Year

Another May the Fourth is almost here, and with it comes as good an excuse as any to celebrate Star Wars... assuming, of course, that you don't just celebrate Star Wars every day already. May the Fourth has become a Star Wars holiday, sometimes officially so , and while Lucasfilm doesn’t always celebrate the day with anything big as far as news or content, there are always fun new ways to experience the joy of Star Wars every year.

One place that has become something of a Star Wars mecca, especially in recent years, is Disneyland Resort. If you’re going to Disneyland on this special day, or indeed any day over the next couple months, there will be a lot of cool new Star Wars stuff to enjoy. Since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there has always been a place to enjoy that is wall-to-wall Star Wars, but now that area, as well as Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, are adding even more fun just in time for May the Fourth.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Hyperspace Mountain

Before there was Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there was Disneyland’s first Star Wars attraction, Star Tours. The fun motion simulator ride that can take you through a variety of worlds, from the Star Wars prequels to the sequels , is still there, but right now, Tomorrowland also has its own Star Wars ride in the form of Hyperspace Mountain.

Right now, and until July 4, the Disneyland classic Space Mountain, which is supposed to be in line for a film adaptation , has been re-skinned as Hyperspace Mountain. The ride itself is unchanged, but the on-board soundtrack has been updated to include epic Star Wars music, sound effects and projection effects on the interior of the ride as it takes riders through an X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter battle among the stars. Space Mountain is a must-ride under any circumstances, but Star Wars fans who have never experienced this really need to check it out.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Boba Fett’s Throne And PhotoPass Magic Shots

If you went to Disneyland Resort and didn’t take any pictures, were you even really there? Pictures are a big part of any vacation or simple day trip. Getting a picture in front of the castle is one thing, but Disneyland has added several new ways to get pictures in Tomorrowland inspired by both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

One cool photo spot will allow guests to sit in Boba Fett’s throne, and another will allow guests to sit in the same Jedi temple on Tython where Grogu connected to the Force. Special Magic Shots, where Disney Photopass photographers add characters or backgrounds to your images, will let guests pose with Stormtroopers, K-2SO and Grogu.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Captain Phasma

But not all the cool Star Wars characters found at Disneyland only exist in pictures. When walking around Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll find characters roaming around freely. You might have an uncomfortable run in with Kylo Ren or some stormtroopers. You might also find a friend in Rey or Chewbacca. There’s even Vi, the Resistance spy who you’ve never seen on screen, but can be found in the pages of some great Star Wars books .

The First Order will be getting some temporary help, however. Captain Phasma has appeared on Batuu before, but she’s not a normal member of the crew of walk-around characters. She is currently back, though only for a limited time, so guests will be able to interact with her as well as Kylo Ren. Just don’t tell her where the Resistance base is located.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

New Galaxy’s Edge And Tomorrowland Food

As much fun as it is to run around Disneyland and go on rides, at some point, you have to eat, and there are lots of cool Star Wars-inspired tastes that are brand new for May the Fourth. If you already like the blue milk at Galaxy’s Edge , you can try the Mon Cala Swirl, which is blue milk with mango sour jellies topped with a sour shimmery mango gel. It can now also be purchased in a new Bubo Wamba Family Farms Cup, a cup you can keep that makes for a great way to try something tasty and get a souvenir to take home as well.

Those looking for a drink with more kick can visit Oga’s Cantina (if they can get in) , and try a Fondor Fizz, consisting of Toniray Teal Chardonnay, Tito’s Vodka and Joffrey’s White Tea, with flavors of lemongrass and pea flower citrus. I’m also in love with the Parfait of Mustafar (seen above), Chocolate lava cake, chocolate ganache and red pâte à choux filled with salted caramel pudding and red chocolate mousse. It looks like the surface of the lava planet that nearly killed Anakin Skywalker, and it looks so good I almost wouldn’t want to eat it.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Millennium Falcon Display At The Grand Californian

While most of the cool Star Wars stuff is at the Disneyland park, that’s not the only place you’ll find it all. Even if you’re not staying at the Grand Californian Resort & Spa, there are plenty of reasons to visit Disneyland Resort’s flagship hotel, and now there’s one more.

This awesome display can now be found in the lobby of the hotel. It shows the Millennium Falcon landing at Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the location of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What makes this display even more impressive is that it’s mostly edible, made of primarily crisped rice and fondant. We often see displays like this from the Disneyland culinary team during major holidays , and really, doesn’t May the Fourth count?

If you’re planning to visit Disneyland on May the Fourth, you probably already have a very special Star Wars day planned. The good news is that none of these cool new Star Wars additions are limited to May the Fourth. While some of them are limited time affairs, they will be around for the next several weeks at the very least. And when they’re gone, they’ll likely be replaced by the next new thing that Star Wars fans will love just as much.