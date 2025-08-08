I Didn't Have Stitch Dancing To KPop Demon Hunters Music At Disney World On My Bingo Card, But I'm So Glad It Exists

Two of the biggest hits of the summer have been Disney’s billion-dollar blockbuster, the live-action Lilo & Stitch, and Netflix and Sony Animation's KPop Demon Hunters. Considering the two blockbusters come from very different studios, you wouldn’t expect to find them together, and yet that’s exactly what’s happening at Walt Disney World.

Stitch Is Apparently A Fan Of KPop Demon Hunters

A video on TikTok recently went viral from a recent guest at Disney World who was confused to see Stitch dancing at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, not to a song from the Lilo & Stitch soundtrack, but to “Soda Pop,” one of the songs off the soundtrack to Kpop Demon Hunters.

It may seem strange, but the whole thing is still pretty amazing. I mean, everybody else is dancing around to the music of KPop Demon Hunters, so why should Stitch be left out? I love this video. The only problem is the small child who wants to meet Stitch, but has to be moved away so they don’t get accidentally knocked over by the dancing character. I hope the kid got to say hi later.

I haven’t even had a chance to watch KPop Demon Hunters yet, but my daughter is as obsessed with the soundtrack like everybody else, so I know the music well. If we’d been there, we would have been dancing along with Stitch to be sure.

Both the original post and the comments are seemingly blown away by the fact that Stitch is dancing to this particular song. While the music has been insanely popular for months, the simple fact that Disney doesn’t own this particular IP makes it an odd choice. You wouldn’t necessarily expect Disney World to give any space to music they don’t own when there is so much Disney music that could be used instead.

Disney Parks Actually Use Non-Disney Music All The Time

While a certain amount of cognitive dissonance at seeing Stitch dance to “Soda Pop” is to be expected, it’s actually not all that unusual for Disney Parks to use popular music they don’t own for entertainment like this, even when it runs up against IP that is arguably directly in competition with Disney.

Over at Disney California Adventure, when The Mad T Party Band used to perform, one of the songs that was in the setlist for a long time was Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” a song that was written for the second Despicable Me. I’m sure a lot of people thought of the Illumination Animation movie when that song played, even though they were standing in the middle of the Disneyland Resort.

And who knows, at the rate at which Disney continues to buy things, maybe they'll end up owning KPop Demon Hunters, and then they can dance with Stitch at Disney World every day.