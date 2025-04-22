Video Of People Running At Epic Universe So They Can Be The First To Get To Nintendo World Has Some Theme Park Fans Unhappy

It’s not exactly a surprise that people are really excited for the world’s newest theme park. Everything we know about Epic Universe is worth getting pumped up about. While Universal Orlando Resort’s new park isn’t open to the general public yet, it has been running in technical rehearsals, giving sneak peeks to Universal’s own employees, media and Annual Passholders. I was excited to get an early look at Epic Universe, but some of the people checking out the park recently are apparently a little too excited.

A video has recently gone viral that shows just how hyped people are to check out the new park, as they are literally sprinting once the park opens to get to their first attraction of the day. Check it out.

People running into Epic Universe. The hype is insane pic.twitter.com/k602YxnPfJApril 21, 2025

Apparently most or all of this crowd is making its way to Super Nintendo World. That’s not to say that’s the only major attraction worth racing toward. Both the Monsters Unchained dark ride in Dark Universe and the Ministry of Magic attraction have strong early buzz. I think one of them is absolutely the best attraction at Epic Universe, and yes, I’ve done them all. Really, there's no bad place to go in Epic Universe.

Needless to say, because anything that happens in a theme park is going to annoy somebody who claims to love theme parks, a lot of people are less than thrilled with this display. Numerous comments on the original video are from those angry at people for running, as doing so is technically against the rules. Comments include…

This is ridiculous. This only causes safety issues for the Team Members and other guests. Please just walk yall!

The annoying people have arrived to the park. Y are they running?

Don’t understand the running…I went to the park during AP Previews and most of the wait times were incredibly manageable all day.

This annoy anyone else or just me? Hahaha

It’s certainly true that people running in a theme park can cause safety issues for both the runners and the people around them, and thus people shouldn’t do it. Those booking it at rope drop to make it to their most desired ride is what happens at every theme park in the world every morning. Maybe guests often stop short of running, but they will often come right up to that line.

It also has to be said that there aren’t a lot of people in this video. This is clearly a preview, as there will almost certainly be a lot more people in any video of Epic Universe wants the park opens to the general public. If people are going to run in the park, it’s not the worst time to do it. It's not like any of these people got arrested at Epic Universe.