Ahead Of Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind's Big Debut, Here's How Epcot Guests Can Ride The Attraction Opening Weekend
By Mike Reyes published
If you're looking to hop aboard with Rocket and Groot, there are some very specific steps you'll have to take.
Memorial Day is bound to be a madhouse for people trying to visit Epcot. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening that holiday weekend, the crowds are more than likely going to be swarming to that park in particular. Should this be the case, folks hoping to ride this new attraction are going to have to plan very carefully when making that decision, as details on how to snag a spot on the MCU-inspired thrill ride have just been revealed.
If you were dreading the words “virtual queue,” then I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. As revealed on Disney World’s official page for Cosmic Rewind, the same system that helped (or hindered) parkgoers from riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is in play. The details of how to get on board with the Guardians are as follows:
What you’ve just read can be considered bad news by some, especially when looking at how Disney’s virtual queues have worked in the past. With no standby available, guests who want to get on Cosmic Rewind have two options, the first of which is asking you to wake up early and try your hand at virtual queuing. The other choice that potential riders have is, naturally, to purchase Individual Lightning Lane passes, which roughly follow a similar process to that of the virtual queue.
No matter how you slice it, you’re going to need a good night’s sleep and/or some strong cups of coffee to get onto this newest Guardians of the Galaxy attraction for the foreseeable future. In its own way, the decision not to have a standby queue kind of makes sense. Everyone is going to try and get onto this ride as soon as possible, thanks to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its resident team of A-holes.
Instead of standing in a line similar to the one that Figment popcorn bucket inspired, people can yell at their phones wherever they’ll try to score a spot on this coveted new spectacle. The public reaction to this deployment of the virtual queue will be as interesting to measure as the reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind itself.
Also, if anyone was hoping to hear all seven songs featured in this Epcot attraction on one visit, the odds of that happening seem to be pretty slim. Perhaps with this foreknowledge, visitors planning to visit the parks to try out this very ride will be able to limit their expectations while also formulating a game plan to score the win.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens at Epcot on May 27th, and may the odds ever be in the favor of those who try to grab a spot in those first couple days. However, if you’d rather watch both Guardians of the Galaxy films, and any other MCU entries that connect to those stories, your Disney+ subscription will be the ticket to those virtual thrills. And while you're at it, be on the look out for other Marvel fare, which sits on CinemaBlend's list of upcoming movies.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
