Ahead Of Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind's Big Debut, Here's How Epcot Guests Can Ride The Attraction Opening Weekend

Memorial Day is bound to be a madhouse for people trying to visit Epcot. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening that holiday weekend, the crowds are more than likely going to be swarming to that park in particular. Should this be the case, folks hoping to ride this new attraction are going to have to plan very carefully when making that decision, as details on how to snag a spot on the MCU-inspired thrill ride have just been revealed.

If you were dreading the words “virtual queue,” then I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. As revealed on Disney World’s official page for Cosmic Rewind, the same system that helped (or hindered) parkgoers from riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is in play. The details of how to get on board with the Guardians are as follows:

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, a virtual queue will be in place. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day.

What you’ve just read can be considered bad news by some, especially when looking at how Disney’s virtual queues have worked in the past. With no standby available, guests who want to get on Cosmic Rewind have two options, the first of which is asking you to wake up early and try your hand at virtual queuing. The other choice that potential riders have is, naturally, to purchase Individual Lightning Lane passes, which roughly follow a similar process to that of the virtual queue.

No matter how you slice it, you’re going to need a good night’s sleep and/or some strong cups of coffee to get onto this newest Guardians of the Galaxy attraction for the foreseeable future. In its own way, the decision not to have a standby queue kind of makes sense. Everyone is going to try and get onto this ride as soon as possible, thanks to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its resident team of A-holes.

Instead of standing in a line similar to the one that Figment popcorn bucket inspired, people can yell at their phones wherever they’ll try to score a spot on this coveted new spectacle. The public reaction to this deployment of the virtual queue will be as interesting to measure as the reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind itself.

Also, if anyone was hoping to hear all seven songs featured in this Epcot attraction on one visit, the odds of that happening seem to be pretty slim. Perhaps with this foreknowledge, visitors planning to visit the parks to try out this very ride will be able to limit their expectations while also formulating a game plan to score the win.