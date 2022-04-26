Imagineers Tested Out More Than 100 Songs For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Coaster At Epcot. Which Made The Cut?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has become known for many things but above all is the music. The soundtrack is key to everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of the characters and that has bled into the other places you find the characters as well, including theme parks. A new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is about to open at Disney World’s Epcot and, as we would all hope, it’s got a killer soundtrack.

Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley, who has become the face of the massive multi-year Epcot redesign , recently posted to Instagram the full track listing for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and while the team apparently tested more than 100 different songs to find the best possible options for the ride, they settled on six excellent tracks. Check them out.

The final listing includes Earth Wind, & Fire’s “September,” “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps, Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “One Way or Another” by Blondie, “I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls, and “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine.

Much like the other Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, Mission: Breakout at Disney California Adventure , the songs are played randomly, so you’ll have to experience the ride multiple times in order to hear every song. It’s a great way to get guests to want to do the ride a lot, although, based on the early responses from Cast Members and other Cosmic Rewind test riders , there shouldn’t need to be much extra incentive. It sounds like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an excellent roller coaster that fans will love.

Some of these songs, while great tunes, do seem to be a bit unusual for a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction. Many of the songs, like “Conga” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” are from the 1980s, not the ‘70s, which has been the era that Star-Lord’s tastes come from. Perhaps there were some ‘80s tunes on the Zune he was given at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or maybe he took the time to listen to some more modern music during a break on Earth after Avengers: Endgame.

The selections were apparently chosen from over a hundred different songs, with Walt Disney Imagineers simply riding the coaster over and over again with different music playing looking for the right songs, which has to be the best part of an already cool job. The final six were chosen based on which ones had music cues or lyrics that best fit the ride as well as those that potentially fit into the story. Several of the songs that didn’t make the cut for the ride itself will apparently play you off the ride as part of the attraction’s exit. For the record, “Love Rollercoaster” is not in the ride, but has been used as part of the attraction’s advertising .

Cosmic Rewind is currently running ride previews, with the attraction open early to cast members , and select D23 Fan Club members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. The attraction will open to the general public on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.