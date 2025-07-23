A Smurfs Spinoff? I Had To Ask About Mama Poot And Ken’s Hint Of Romance, And I Was Not Disappointed In Natasha Lyonne's Answer

SPOILERS are ahead for Smurfs.

The latest Smurfs movie is here, and a whole new cast of talented actors were assembled to bring Peyo’s phenomenon to life for a new generation of young ones. But one element of the movie I wasn’t expecting was a hint of romance between a Smurf named Ken and the leader of the Snooterpoots, Mama Poot. I talked to the Mama Poot voice actress Natasha Lyonne about the whole affair, and she had some positive thoughts about a “spinoff.”

Natasha Lyonne Had The Sweetest Response To Her Smurfs Romance

During CinemaBlend’s interview with Natasha Lyonne about Smurfs, she shared a popular sentiment among actors who do animated movies: they don’t often get to meet their star-studded co-stars. In the specific circumstance of Smurfs, Lyonne is waiting for Rihanna to text her considering she’s the movie’s new Smurfette. Anyways, when I asked her about the nudge of a love affair between her character and Ken, she had this to say:

Well, I’d rather consider the front story. Of course, I'd like to know where it's headed… [You] never know. You never know until you see it on screen.

In the animated movie, Nick Offerman’s Ken is very happy about his confrontation with Mama Poot, and there’s definitely an air about the pair already crossing paths many times before. Ken even says “We’ll always have Paris” in one moment before actually confessing his love for her later in the film. As Lyonne continued:

I just want to say I love Nick Offerman. I got to spend the day with him today. And I mean, what a guy. A lovely guy. I'm so close with Aubrey [Plaza] and Amy [Poehler] , and it was really the first time I got to spend time with him. And, he’s just a delight of a human being… So yes, I would like to see that spinoff.

How the heck has it taken this long for Natasha Lyonne and Nick Offerman to cross paths? Lyonne had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him while promoting Smurfs, and they have a few friends in common considering she knows a couple members of the Parks and Recreation cast personally. Otherwise, Smurfs is the first time they’ve had the chance to be in the same project. As Lyonne shared, she loves the actor so much she’s ready to explore more of Mama Poot and Ken’s backstory through a spinoff.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Could Another Smurfs Movie Happen?

That being said, given where things currently stand Smurfs, getting an offshoot doesn’t seem necessarily like it will be a top priority for Paramount after its performance so far. Critics loathed Smurfs , placing the movie at a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences liked it, but didn’t love it, with it earning a B+ on Cinemascore .

The movie also opened at No. 4 at the box office over the weekend, failing to compete with the continued success of Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer even performed higher than Smurfs in its opening weekend. Of course, you never know, but I wasn’t disappointed with all the love Lyonne showed for Offerman when I asked about their characters being sweet on each other.