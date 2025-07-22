The Naked Gun's PSA To 'Save Comedy' Is Hilarious, But I Think Its Also A Heartwarming Tribute To Leslie Nielsen

If there’s a thread to bind the entire story I’m about to tell you, it’s that comedy just isn’t what it used to be. However, the 2025 movie schedule could change that - especially if The Naked Gun reboot becomes the hit some are predicting it’ll be.

As someone who was sold after watching Liam Neeson’s first teaser for the movie, the marketing has only continued to convince me that this legacy-quel is doing right by the franchise. After the above ad ended with what feels like a huge tribute to one of Leslie Nielsen’s favorite practical jokes, my excitement for this movie has only grown.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Liam Neeson’s “Save Comedy” Plea Is Seriously Funny

As you saw in the video, the cause of saving comedy is poking fun at something people have actually noticed in the past couple of years. Theatrical comedy releases are few and far between these days, with other genres taking up the screens. Which is why The Naked Gun marketing department has taken it upon itself to create a mock PSA, using clips from beloved Paramount+ subscription-ready comedies like Anchorman, Tropic Thunder and Tommy Boy.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Surely you've seen The Naked Gun trilogy, right? Well if you seriously haven't, you can always change that with a Paramount+ subscription! For as little as $7.99 a month ($12.99 a month with ad-free access to Showtime), all three of Frank Drebin's case file from Police Squad! will be available for your review. This is an offer that's especially good for you readers who, like a clockmaker at a craft fair, have a lot of time on your hands.

Perhaps the biggest joke in this trailer is the fact that the website SaveComedy.org actually redirects you to buying tickets for The Naked Gun. However, I noticed that neither the original trilogy, nor Airplane! were factored into this reel of classics. Initially that seemed like an oversight, but in light of another observation I made through this ad’s content, I think there’s a bigger reason at work.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Fart Gag At The End Has To Be A Reference To Leslie Nielsen’s Fart Device

For there to be no Leslie Nielsen moments highlighted in The Naked Gun’s PSA seems like a travesty, doesn’t it? At least, that would appear to be the case until Liam Neeson is shown to have a slight case of gas at the end of his pitch to Save Comedy. Just like all the fans who are loving The Naked Gun’s goofy ad campaign , I must salute whomever decided to cheek sneak that Bronx Cheer at the end of this reel.

That's because it’s the biggest tribute one could pay to Mr. Nielsen’s nature as a practical joker. To prove this point, please enjoy this reel of Leslie Nielsen and his infamous fart “device” at work throughout various interviews during his career:

The Best of Leslie Nielsen Farting on TV - YouTube Watch On

That distinction is important, as Cracked ’s in-depth history on this practice saw friend and journalist Gino Salomone offer the correct terminology. If this ad can do its part to honor Leslie Nielsen’s legacy as a comedian and fart device practitioner, we fans need to show the same dedication, with the correct terminology.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don’t worry, you have plenty of time to study up before The Naked Gun hits theaters on August 1st. Maybe you can buy your own fart device before opening night, and bring a little bit of Mr. Nielsen with you to celebrate. Or you could get yourself a Naked Gun popcorn bucket instead and do pretty much the same thing, minus the sound effects and hard stares.