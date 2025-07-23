KPop Demon Hunters Just Set A Wild Netflix Record, And I Think It's Crazy We Haven't Seen A Sequel Announcement

If I had a nickel for each 2025 movie that became a surprise hit by mixing supernatural folklore with music, I’d have two nickels. That’s not a lot, but considering those movies are Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters, I’m pleased to have that collective dime to frame. I’m perfectly happy without a sequel to writer/director Ryan Coogler’s genre bending masterpiece, as that story was so tightly told that it doesn’t need a sequel.

KPop, on the other hand, is part of a much larger story directors/co-writers Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have hyped up through various interviews. As if the Sony Pictures Animation production couldn’t be popular enough, the adventures of Huntr/x have set a new Netflix record so specific, I’m shocked we haven’t heard a sequel announcement.

(Image credit: Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)

KPop Demon Hunters Still Doesn’t Have A Sequel Announcement

I presume if you’re the holder of a Netflix subscription, you’ve already partaken in the movie being discussed at least once. If you haven’t, I’ve written a primer on why you need to watch KPop Demon Hunters , so you’re covered. Before you run off, however, take a look at Netflix’s official announcement of why this film’s return to #1 in the US Top 10 is such an achievement:

KPop Demon Hunters just made Netflix history! It’s the first Netflix film ever to to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week of release. pic.twitter.com/MqqJ81ii9LJuly 22, 2025

Any streaming title that can re-top the charts after five weeks is clearly something to pay attention to. KPop Demon Hunters is basically a sleeper blockbuster in the world of non-theatrical releases, with a pop culture footprint that’s found a way to invade social media so hard that KPop deleted scenes are now obsessions.

So not having a sequel officially on the books is strange, especially when The Gray Man “Universe” announcement in 2022 came only four days after that Russo Bros. picture was released. Well, fans, we’re not alone in our wishes for such news, as one of the most appropriate parties involved in the potential franchise has shared her thoughts on the matter.

(Image credit: Ricky Middlesworth/Netflix)

Arden Cho’s KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Challenge Is Move Rumi Would Be Proud Of

Leave it to the speaking voice of Rumi to throw down the gauntlet for KPop Demon Hunters 2. Sharing the following post from director/co-writer Maggie Kang, Arden Cho put this humble wish into the air for KPop’s streaming home:

Can we be #1 until Netflix confirms a sequel? 🤩 pretty please @netflix ♥️ https://t.co/5xcwC0qrLSJuly 20, 2025

Apologies for the clatter you may have just heard while reading that post, as it was probably my wife frantically searching for our remotes to trigger another viewing of KPop Demon Hunters. It doesn’t matter when you’re reading this, it’s a pretty likely occurrence due to the re-watchability of this title.

However, while that sentiment is probably understandable for anyone who’s been asking KPop Demon Hunters 2 questions, it's also quite the challenge. Since no one knows when (or if) that sequel announcement will arrive, the open-ended number of weeks to keep this flick at the top of the heap is pretty daunting.

If you're already a huge KPop Demon Hunters fan, I can simply tell you to honor Arden Cho’s call to watch the film of the hour (and 39 minutes) again. Those of you who haven’t been exposed to these wonders are a harder sell, so now you can go back to that primer I mentioned above before streaming Huntr/x's battle with the Saja Boys, only on Netflix.