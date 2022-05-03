As Fast X Experiences Creative Changes, The Fast Saga Might See A Much Anticipated Improvement At Universal Resort

Universal’s production on Fast X recently went from 0 to 60, or rather from “creative differences” to creative changes. As Justin Lin left the project late last week, it was just recently that the director’s chair is now filled by Louis Leterrier . The good news for the Fast Saga doesn’t seem to be stopping there, as there’s rumors that Universal Hollywood might be making up for the mixed bag known as Fast and Furious: Supercharged.

That attraction is putting together two words Fast & Furious fans are going to love to see paired: “drifting coaster.” Apparently, as highlighted by a recent story from Orlando Park Stop , a coaster that was in the works during the pre-pandemic era might be in the mix again. What’s better is the ride system is something that is apparently similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind . In other words, while there’s a piece of the vehicle running on a track, the ride car itself is mounted on a swivel.

That’s where the drifting comes in, and it already sounds like this potential Fast Saga ride could win over all the fans who were disappointed in the current attempt to bring Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto to theme parks. Not even expanding Fast and Furious: Supercharged into its own separate experience in Orlando helped the ride build a better rep. Should this new roller coaster with drifting capabilities happen at Universal Studios Hollywood, it could be a very exciting upgrade.

Which brings us to the rumors about where this Fast ride could be built in the Hollywood park. Previously, the Upper Lot was being considered, as two show stages are currently not being used. However, new whispers seem to think that Revenge of The Mummy’s Hollywood incarnation may go to the great beyond instead. That suggestion probably has Universal Orlando fans breathing a sigh of relief, as the Florida-based version is still undergoing some renovations. If there’s anything worse than a potential removal of Brendan Fraser from the ride , it’s the removal of the ride in total!

Whatever happens, there’s another rumored attraction that may depend the final decision, thanks to further hints seeming to indicate that Orlando’s Bourne Stuntacular might also be part of the next chapter in Universal’s California history. A lot of moving pieces are in play that could alter, delay or even cancel the rumored Fast and Furious drifting coaster experience. The current priority of Universal Hollywood is, obviously, the Super Nintendo World expansion set to open in 2023.