Universal Hollywood Is Already Celebrating Super Nintendo World's 2023 Opening With The Appropriate Merch

For some time, Universal Studios has been gearing up to open Super Nintendo World in its park in Hollywood. After a successful launch of Japan's version of the land, the theme park recently announced that fans can expect the new section of the park in 2023 . Until then, Universal Studios Hollywood is wasting no time rolling out new merchandise.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will sell exclusive apparel and collectibles revolving around Super Nintendo World characters at a store in the park. Check out the sneak peek here:

Gear Up for #SuperNintendoWorld — coming in 2023 — with exclusive apparel and collectibles from the newly opened Feature Presentation store in the park! https://t.co/bHr7wCilW1 pic.twitter.com/wpBuTGomSWApril 8, 2022 See more

If you are planning on visiting Universal Studios Hollywood soon, you can check out this Super Nintendo merch near the entrance of the park in the Feature Presentation store. Details of the specific items are not detailed on its website, but you can most definitely grab a variety of clothing, Mario or Luigi plushies and that beautiful snapback before Super Nintendo World even lands in the park.

Nearly one month ago, Universal finally announced that Super Nintendo World is heading to Universal Studios Hollywood next year on Mario Day (MAR10). With the announcement, Universal did hint at exclusive merchandise coming to that specific store, and now it’s here!

Super Nintendo World has existed in Japan since 2021, and it is already set to get an expansion in 2024 that will see a 70% expansion of the video game-themed land. There are also plans to bring Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Orlando at the upcoming new Universal theme park, Universal's Epic Universe.

Much like the land’s first home in Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood will have two attractions within Super Nintendo World to see. The main attraction will be Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge , which sees guests getting into four-person “karts” and going around a course. Riders will wear augmented reality headsets and have their own steering wheels that allow for some control over the karts to collect items.

The second attraction hitting Super Nintendo World is Yoshi’s Adventure, which is an omnimover ride themed after the Yoshi character and his series. Super Nintendo World will be located on the Lower Lot of the Hollywood park, alongside the Transformers and The Mummy rides. You can check out what other new things are coming to Universal Parks while we wait.