I Just Found Out That A Bluey Theme Park Is Coming, And It Sounds Wild

Bluey -- an Australian production -- is a big hit in the United States, and the show's cultural footprint only seems to be growing there and across the globe. If you need any evidence of that, you should know that a hardware store was renamed Hammerbarn, similar to the show. That's interesting enough to hear but, as it so happens, there's actually another major development that proves the IP's popularity. I just learned that a theme park dedicated to the show is set to open in 2024, and it sounds wild.

Bluey's World is set to open this coming August, and it's 4000 square feet of the most immersive experience mirroring the show to date. According to the official website, those who visit will get to experience a day in the life of the Heeler family, which includes spaces that replicate Bluey and Bingo's room, living room, playroom, backyard and other iconic locations. Those who wish to go will need to venture to Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, the home of the Heeler family.

If you're a fan of the franchise more than any other children's TV shows for the whole family, Brisbane may be a must-visit destination come later this summer. Honestly, the detail that seems to be going into this location sounds nothing short of impressive (and a bit crazy). Still, given the TV property's popularity, it makes sense that such a place would be created.

This upcoming park is just one of the ways that execs have sought to capitalize on the character's popularity. For those that missed out on the chance to stay at the Heeler home when it was listed on Airbnb, it's pretty impressive. Here's a video of the house, which displays just how much work went into creating it:

It literally looks like someone pulled the house directly from the show (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription) and just placed it in the middle of a neighborhood. To think, I could walk through these halls, and recreate the events of the once-banned episode of Bluey? Truly, this is what dreams are made of.

Honestly, I doubt that I, or many other Bluey fans who live in the United States, will get the chance to experience Bluey's World. If only someone would create one stateside for American fans including Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox, who cosplayed as the character, to go and live out their dreams. Given the immense popularity of the series and the fact that Disney is the home for Bluey in the States, I could see something being created.

Until that happens, however, superfans will have to shell out some serious dollarydoos to make that international trip to the Land Down Under to see the park for themselves. And to be totally clear, the series is based on the city so, if you like the show, you might just end up enjoying the city enough to want to live there. (Fun fact: Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang actually grew up there.) I'm eager to see how many people end up flocking to the theme park once it opens.

Book a flight to Australia to see Bluey's World in August or, if that's too expensive, watch the show on Disney's TV channels or stream it on Disney+. I'll probably will do the latter, though I am tempted to see if those magpies are really as vicious in real life as they looked on the show.