12 Fun Children's TV Shows Available To Stream On Disney+

There are so many amazing shows out there to watch, from fantasy series like Game of Thrones to award-winning dramas like Breaking Bad. However, sometimes you need to find a series that will not only be appropriate for adults to enjoy, but for little children to enjoy as well. And that’s where the topic of kid’s shows comes into play.

Disney+ is, fortunately, a great place that has plenty of kids TV shows that both younger children, older audiences, and everyone else in-between could enjoy. If you’re looking for some great children’s shows - some of which you might even like more than the kids - check out these great options on Disney+ now.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Wizards of Waverly Place

In this fantasy series, Selena Gomez stars as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. This series tells the story of the Russo family, three siblings who all have magical powers and must learn to control them. Whoever is the best wizard in a couple of years will have to face off to see who can keep their magical powers.

When I grew up, I loved watching this series. Originally, it was because I was a fan of the Harry Potter series and loved anything magical, but over time I realized it was because it was genuinely just a fun show. The acting is fun, the stories are entertaining, and the magic is, well, magical. It’s the perfect show that both children, teens, and adults could enjoy. I’m so glad that Selena Gomez has gotten back into acting as of late, since she is a part of the Only Murders in the Building cast , because she’s great in this.

Stream Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Elena of Avalor

Animated and adventurous, Elena of Avalor tells the story of Princess Elena, a teenager who saved her kingdom, Avalor, from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as its crowned princess.

Look, I won’t lie. There have been many spin-offs of Disney princesses , and all their Disney films, but this one is an original princess created for the Disney Channel. And, honestly? She’s one of the best. Elena is fierce, determined, and kindhearted, everything that a princess should be. Plus, she’s Disney’s first Latina princess, showing how far representation has come in the media.

Stream Elena of Avalor on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Ducktales

Fasten your seatbelts, because we are going on a nostalgia trip with the new version of Ducktales. In this series, Scrooge McDuck is reunited with Donald Duck and his three nephews when they move into his manor, creating mayhem.

There’s a reason why Ducktales was so popular back in the day. The hijinks that the nephews would get into, mixed in with classic Disney characters and so many other hilarious moments created great TV, and a series that was poised to come back even stronger. The cast is also fantastic as well, with the likes of Danny Pudi from the Community cast, Beck Bennett from Saturday Night Live, David Tennant from Doctor Who, and so many others offering their voices.

Stream Ducktales on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Girl Meets World

Looking at another spinoff, we take a look at Girl Meets World, a spinoff of Boy Meets World. In this version, Cory and Topanga are all grown up and married, and now have a daughter named Riley, who is growing up and going through everyday challenges just as any kid would.

Boy Meets World was a huge show back in the day, so it was only a matter of time before a spinoff featuring Cory’s daughter came out. I really enjoyed it. Do I think it’s just as good as what the original Boy Meets World cast did? No - I personally don’t think any spinoff could come that close. But I do believe that Girl Meets World offers fun storytelling and compelling characters that kids will love and adults will like as well. Sabrina Carpenter is definitely my breakout star for this show, but the whole Girl Meets World cast is awesome, too.

Stream Girl Meets World on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Gravity Falls

In this popular animated series, Gravity Falls tells the story of twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, who travel to live with their great uncle, “Grunkle” Stan. He runs a mystery shack, a tourist attraction in the town of Gravity Falls, but this is only the beginning to their crazy and wild adventures in the area.

I know this show was on Disney Channel, but Gravity Falls reminds me of an adult show that could be on Netflix, with the likes of BoJack Horseman or Big Mouth. It’s not raunchy like any of those adult animated comedies , but there’s still so much humor that only older people will really get, and there are so many fun lines, hysterical characters, and a super cool animation style, that children will enjoy it just as much. Mabel and Dipper are such a fun pair as twins, but Grunkle Stan steals the show.

Stream Gravity Falls on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Handy Mandy

Handy Manny is another great animated show from Disney, featuring the character of Manny Garcia. He is a handyman who lives in the town of Sheetrock Hills, and goes around trying to fix everyone’s problems.

Arguably, this is the most youth-focused out of all of the shows on here. I remember watching this when I was super young. But, I recently gave it a re-watch as an adult while babysitting, and to be honest, it still holds up. Each episode features a new lesson on how to be a good person and help out, and also comes with some great tunes that will make you smile and move your body. Wilmer Valderrama also does a great job voicing Manny, creating a caring man who truly just wants to help others.

Stream Handy Mandy on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

K.C. Undercover

Next up, we have another awesome Disney Channel live-action series. K.C. Undercover tells the story of K.C. Cooper, a teenager who gets recruited by her parents after she discovers that they are actually spies working for a secret agency called The Organization. Soon, she becomes a spy herself.

While Zendaya got her start on Disney Channel on Shake It Up before K.C. Undercover, this show is where she shows her personality and her amazing comedic timing. I feel like with all the awesome projects she’s been doing, we haven’t seen her comedy skills in so long, but K.C. Undercover shows that she’s great in that genre as well, and knows how to deliver an entertaining yet action-filled show. Plus, she kicks major butt.

Stream K.C. Undercover on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Lion Guard

You want more Pride Rock? You’ll get plenty in The Lion Guard. Prince Kion is the son of Simba and Nala, and the sister of Kiara. Since he is the second-born cub, he is gifted with a power called the Roar of the Elders, and becomes the leader of the Lion Guard, a team whose job is to protect the Pride Lands and defend the Circle of Life.

It’s a spinoff of The Lion King. What more could you ask for? The Lion Guard is a worthy successor to the famous Disney film. As someone who grew up watching The Lion King, I find genuine enjoyment in this show. While the animation isn’t as fantastic as the film (it is a TV series, after all), there’s still so much beauty to behold, along with some dynamic characters that only add to The Lion King world. And, it’s always nice to see Simba and Nala together again.

Stream The Lion Guard on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Phineas And Ferb

Oh, Phineas and Ferb. This animated series follows the titular step-brothers, who make it their goal to make the best out of their summer and do a new adventure every day, while their older cistern, Candace, tries to get them in trouble with their mother.

In this show, it feels like summer goes on forever. I swear, I don’t know how they kept coming up with ideas for these boys to try, but Phineas and Ferb try everything. This show has some great tunes that will get stuck in your head for years to come, along with characters that will make you hold your side from laughing too hard. The cast, featuring the voices of Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker, and so many more shine above the rest, and create an awesome TV show both kids and adults can enjoy. The show even received an original movie on Disney+ years after it ended - that just shows how popular it was.

Stream Phineas and Ferb on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Raven’s Home

You thought Disney Channel was done with Raven Symone? Not the case with Raven’s Home. In this show, Raven and Chelsea from the original That’s So Raven, have moved in together, both divorced and single mothers, raising their children in an apartment. But soon, their world is turned upside down when they realize that Raven’s son, Booker, has psychic abilities just like his mother.

It seems like half of this list is spinoffs, but Raven’s Home is again one of the good ones. While I do love the original cast of That’s So Raven, a show you can also watch on Disney+, there’s just something about the Raven’s Home cast that makes me smile. The new additions of the kids work well together, having almost effortless chemistry, while the friendship of Raven and Chelsea has never grown old, and they have an awesome dynamic now, even as mothers instead of teenagers. You have to give this show a watch.

Stream Raven’s Home on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Monsters At Work

Ever wondered what happened to Monsters Incorporated after Monsters Inc.? Well, Monsters at Work answers that ten fold, by following a new monster named Tylor, who is trying to work his way up the ladder at Monsters Inc. now that they use laugh power instead of scares.

Monsters at Work is a refreshing sequel to the popular Pixar film, and creates entertaining laughs that not only kids but adults will enjoy. Anyone who's worked at a corporation like Monsters Inc. can relate to Tylor's struggles of trying to impress and be promoted, and the new characters in the Monsters at Work cast are fantastic additions that add so much silliness and joy to the monster world. John Goodman and Billy Crystal even returned to voice Sully and Mike.

Stream Monsters at Work on Disney+.

(Image credit: TF1)

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir

Lastly we have Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. In this new series, we follow modern-day Paris teenagers Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, who can transform into their superhero personas, Ladybug and Cat Noir using magical jewels known as Miraculous when evil is afoot.

Personally, Miraculous was after my time and I didn’t grow up watching it, but I know a lot of younger kids who have enjoyed it, and even some older ones that find it entertaining as well. I gave it a shot and I see where the praise comes from. The two title characters work well both as normal everyday teenagers and as superheros, and in a world that is saturated in superhero movies and TV shows, I’m glad to say that this one prides itself on being not only kid-friendly, but educational too.

Stream Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir on Disney+.

Are your kids wanting to watch some TV right now? Put on one of these awesome shows. Not only will they have a new series that they will love, but you can finally stop watching Cocomelon all day.