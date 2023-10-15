Daredevil's Charlie Cox Cosplayed As Bluey In Pic With Elektra Fan. Now I Need More MCU Actors Playing Bandit And Others

Just because the SAG-AFTRA strike rages on, and despite the rumor mill circling around major behind-the-scenes changes happening for the upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again , actor Charlie Cox is not just sitting around at home twiddling his thumbs in frustration, because that’s just not how he rolls. The London native was spotted out and about in full cosplay at New York Comic-Con over the weekend, but not as any of the superheroes from the MCU, but rather an animated character whose penchant for violence is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Man Without Fear: everyone’s favorite Blue Heeler pup, Bluey! Now where's Hugh Jackman as Bandit?

That’s right, the Matt Murdock portrayer left the sunglasses and business suit at home in order to walk amongst the various fandoms while dressed as the International Emmy Kids award-winning Australian canine, and he looked pretty awesome in full Bluey attire. And we should all give thanks to the one particular NYCC attendee whose Elektra costume choice drew Cox’s attention, thus allowing her to share his perfecto cosplay with the world. Check out her X post below!

meeting Charlie Cox when I’m cosplaying as Elektra and he’s cosplaying as Bluey was not how I thought this would happen, but the universe sure is mysterious pic.twitter.com/EavO80DwcEOctober 14, 2023 See more

It’s almost too perfect, right? I mean, save for the fact that Bluey is six years old and a female, and thus wouldn’t really be rocking any chin fuzz outside of her natural fur. And I guess it’s fine that he didn’t surgically swap his human hands for oversized dog paws. But it’s a pretty unmistakable look once the details lock into place, even as he’s standing alongside the all-in-red sleekness of the Elektra cosplay.

Cox's excellent costume choice just makes me want to see lots of other buff MCU vets taking on roles within the hilarious and emotionally adorable world of Bluey. I've already voiced a desire for future Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman as patriarch Bandit, but he's certainly not the only optimal Hollywood star. Thor: Love & Thunder's Zeus portrayer Russell Crowe or Thor himself Chris Hemsworth would be great also. Who wouldn't want to see Ragnarok's magnificent Cate Blanchett as mum Chilli or younger sister Bingo? Not that the MCU vets would all need to be Australian, obviously. It'd be just as great to see stars like Oscar Isaac, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and more filling out the roles of the neighbors, the Heelers' various family members, and more. We need Bluey-Con to happen, stat.

In an excited comment on the same tweet thread, the fan explained that she wasn’t even the one who made the instant connection between the She-Hulk co-star and his spot-on costume. Rather, it was the actor who identified her as Elektra.

I was going down an escalator and he shouted “Elektra!” and I look up and I see him waving with a big smile and I go “Hey! Wait…. oh my GOD” and my face drops and i asked him if we could take a photo and he agreed:) . . . he was so kind and took the time to chat for a bit!

It’s been too many years since Cox shared the screen with Élodie Yung’s assassin, and while this doesn’t necessarily scratch that itch in full, we can only hope to see some version of Elektra rising up in Daredevil: Born Again. Or even in the upcoming drama Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as the titular heroine.

Speaking of, it's also been too many years since Matt Murcock kicked ass alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. The two former co-stars showed up on the con circuit in September along with Vincent D'Onofrio, and the pics of the actor trio only sparked a bigger desire to see Ritter return as the super-strong private detective. Although if she would prefer to do her own Bluey cosplay before that happens, I'm here for it, luv.