I Need Disney World's Creative Plan To Bring A Closed Attraction Back To Happen STAT
A closed Disney World show may find new life.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Theme parks are art. This is a factual statement as far as I'm concerned, and I will not be taking questions. Theme parks and the attractions inside them are creative endeavors made by artists, engineers, and other designers who bring worlds and stories to life, causing emotional reactions in those who experience them.
Unfortunately, there’s an element of theme parks, which means many of them do not last in the way other works of art do. There is only so much space. The creation of a new attraction often means the end of an old one, and once a theme park ride orshow is gone, it’s often gone forever. Unless you’re Muppet*Vision 3D
Muppet*Vision 3D Will Reportedly Return As A 3D/VR Experience
When Muppet*Vision 3D’s closure was announced to make way for the new Monsters Inc. land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, many fans felt a great loss. The 3D experience was the last Muppet project that Jim Henson was personally involved in. Walt Disney World assured fans when the show ended that it would be preserved in some fashion, but thus far, no official announcement has been made as to what that means.
However, The Wrap reports that both the Muppet*Vision 3D show and the Muppet Theater show building were filmed priorto the building undergoing redevelopment. The plan is that at some point in the future, exactly when is unclear, Muppet*Vision 3D will be released on the Apple Vision Pro and other VR headsets.
This is fantastic news. I’m one of the chorus of voices that hoped we might see the show get released on Disney+. The fact that many Disneyland attractions have seen ride-through videos released on the platform gave some indication that such a thing was possible. However, this option would let fans truly experience the film in 3D as well as experience all of the theater effects and elements that weren’t part of the film itself
Now Do Captain EO And The Rest
I love everything about this. In fact, I love it so much that I need to see more of it. Muppet*Vision 3D is far from the only 3D film from a Disney Park that has seen its life end that is worthy of preservation. I would love to see this treatment given to the others, too.
The most famous Disney Parks 3D film is Captain EO. The sci-fi short film starred Michael Jackson in the title role, included new music from him, characters from the Henson creature shop, a story written by George Lucas, and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The show saw a revival following Jackson's death, but hasn’t been seen in years.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
There’s also Honey, I Shrunk the Audience. The movie starred Rick Moranis and worked as a side story to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movies. I think I saw it once during its life. I would love to see it again.
Not every theme park attraction can be saved in this way. No virtual recreation of the recently closed Dinosaur is going to really make it feel like you’re on the ride, but for the attractions where this is possible, it should become the standard.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.