A Rant About How Expensive Disney Has Gotten Is Going Viral, But Not Everyone Is Buying It

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but Walt Disney World can get expensive. From the ever-increasing cost of tickets to hotels and food, Disney World is a vacation that often requires an investment. But a recent viral video puts that Disney World trip into perspective, claiming you could have some pretty incredible vacations for literally half the price.

Viral Video Claims A European Ski Holiday Is Half The Price Of Walt Disney World

A video on Instagram is going viral, with millions of views across multiple platforms, which claims that a trip to Disney World and Universal Orlando for five days costs literally twice as much as a ski vacation to France and Switzerland. And not just a trip to those places, but a luxury experience in both countries, including five-star hotels and Michelin-star restaurants.

Among Disney theme park fans who travel internationally, it has often been said that a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort or Disneyland Paris is actually cheaper than a trip to Walt Disney World. Because while the flights from the U.S. will obviously cost more, everything else once you get there is significantly cheaper. The same, some quick Googling, appears to be true of ski vacations. While a domestic lift ticket costs about as much as a day ticket to Disney World, they appear to be cheaper in Europe.

Still, saying that a Disney World vacation is twice as expensive as a European ski vacation that includes very high-end experiences, and even new ski gear for an entire family, is quite the statement, and some are calling foul.

Not Everybody Is Buying The Price Difference

In the comments of the original post on Instagram, you have a lot of people asking for receipts. Sure, Disney World isn’t a cheap vacation, but some are claiming that the difference in price being stated is somewhere between an exaggeration and completely made up. Comments include…

Yeah I call BS on this. I am flying my in-laws and my family of 6 down, staying at a 2 bedroom villa at Animal Kingdom for a week, and it still costs less than a week for our immediate family to go to Japan. - jm_bama2008

This is such an exaggeration 😂 - kodymorris

I don't believe any part of this. The cheapest flight I see for New York to Paris business class is $2,500. A 5 day park hopper at disneyworld is $700. - virginvariant

I just think some of you don’t know how to book a Disney trip 😂 - ashleyjadee

To be sure, a Disney World vacation can add up, and since this guy apparently is willing and able to spend a lot on vacations, he’s hopefully comparing his ski trip to the most expensive options available at Disney World. If you’re staying in five-star hotels in France, you’re probably booking a Savannah View room at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. If you’re eating at Michelin-star restaurants in Europe, then maybe you’re including dinner at Disney World’s Michelin-star restaurant, Victoria and Albert's, in your budget.

And if this guy is buying all the perks, perhaps he’s including a lot of optional costs, like the very expensive Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which allows guests to skip lines on their own schedule, or the airport Minnie Van shuttle. If you threw in a lot of optional add-ons, the things that frustrate many guests because they make the Disney World experience better, but only for those who can afford it, you can certainly make a Disney World trip a lot more expensive.

Making a Disney World trip more expensive than a European ski vacation is almost certainly possible. Making it twice as expensive does feel like it could be a stretch, however. I wish I could afford to find out.