Disneyland Just Saved A Ride From Closure (For Now), And That's Not The Only Good News

The one constant at Disneyland is change. While that usually means new attractions and shows everybody loves, it isn't always good news. Sometimes. change means beloved attractions closing. And while there may be something wonderful, once the work is done, nobody likes to see attractions they love disappear.

Disney California Adventure has been getting ready for a major update with an Avatar land on the way that is going to require the closing of the fan favorite Monsters Inc attraction, Mike and Sully to the Rescue. The ride was set for closure in early 2026, basically any day, but the reason no closing date has been revealed is that it's not happening, at least not yet.

Mike & Sully To The Rescue Will Remain Open in 2026

I was part of a small group of journalists and influencers recently invited to a special Disney business update. Disneyland President Thomas Mazloum spoke with our group, and among the variety of topics discussed, it was revealed that, in an attempt to better stagger out ride closures as part of the massive DisneylandForward expansion that is just getting underway, Mike & Sully, which had been planned to close in early 2026, will be staying open until sometime in 2027. This is certainly great news for fans who weren't quite ready to say goodbye yet.

The decision to keep Mike & Sully around is part of a larger focus on promoting Disneyland Resort to families with children. A new child's ticket was recently introduced, allowing kids 9 and under to get a park hopper ticket for only $50. And with new attractions on the way for the younger set, like the upcoming Bluey's Best Day Ever show at Disneyland, the decision was made that a ride like Monsters, Inc., that would attract a younger guest, needed to stay open a while longer to give those kids more to do.

While we have almost no details on the upcoming Avatar land, and there has been no indication of even what year the land is expected to be done, it was stated that the delay in closing Mike and Sully will not delay the new land's eventual opening, based on whatever internal timetable Disneyland has for the new land.

As a Disney dad of small children. I wholeheartedly endorse this plan. I was once a kid who fell in love with Disneyland, which is what turned me into an adult who loves Disneyland, and my kids are certainly heading down that path.

However, as an adult Disneyland fan, it was another piece of news that had me a bit more excited for the future of the resort.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Park Hopping Restrictions Will Go Away At Disneyland Resort In 2026

Of all the changes that we saw at Disneyland following the pandemic reopening, the one I like least is the reservation system. Guests visiting the park must decide which of the two Disneyland Resort parks they wish to visit first on any given day. Guests who buy a ticket that allows them to visit both parks on the same day have had to wait a few hours after the parks open to visit their second park.

However, Thomas Mazloum also informed our group that at some point, and the exact date was not released, later this year, all restrictions on park hopping will be gone.

Mazloum made it clear during the discussions with our group that he understood that a Disneyland vacation wasn't necessarily the easiest thing for families to do, but he's committed to, whenever possible, making the experience simpler for both new and returning guests. In a statement, he said...

As we celebrate 70 years of the Disneyland Resort, we’re also building for the future by focusing on the relevancy and quality of our product – simplifying the guest experience and bringing exciting new attractions and entertainment to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Considering how important I think park hopping is at Disneyland Resort at Walt Disney World, I can take it or leave it. This is a fantastic change. While I would love for the reservation system to disappear entirely, at this point, it does not appear that's going to happen anytime soon. While there are some details left to be ironed out regarding how this change will work, reservations will be less of a hindrance to park hoppers soon, and that's not nothing.

These are two high-profile changes at Disneyland Resort that appear to be part of a larger commitment to making the experience better for everybody. I can't wait to see what's next.