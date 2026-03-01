The New Disneyland Documentary Is Fantastic, And I'm Shocked At How Close It Came To Not Happening
The best new thing on Disney+ almost didn't happen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As a big fan of Disney’s theme parks, a significant use of my Disney+ subscription is watching content about the parks when I’m not inside them. There are several walkthrough videos of Disneyland rides and lands that give me a vicarious feeling of still being there. But the truly special shows on the service are those that look back at the history of Disney Parks.
One of the best things to be found on Disney+ today has been there since day one. It’s The Imagineering Story, a documentary series from Leslie Iwerks, granddaughter of Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, which traces the history of Disney Parks through Walt Disney Imagineering, the group responsible for creating the attractions. Her newest endeavor, the film Disneyland Handcrafted, is equally special.
I was invited by Disney Experiences to attend a recent screening of Disneyland Handcrafted at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco. While I loved watching the movie at home, it was even better in a real theater environment, surrounded by like-minded fans. It’s a beautiful film made up entirely of footage captured while Disneyland was under construction, using largely footage that had never been seen before. It’s so good I couldn’t believe how hard it was to make the film. During a post-screening Q&A, director Leslie Iwerks explained that while everybody who saw her rough cut loved the movie, apparently nobody wanted to pay to finish it. She explained…
It’s wild that a documentary film about the building of Disneyland couldn’t generate enough interest at Disney to get finished. The final cut of Disneyland Handcrafted is only about 74 minutes, so the 60-minute cut was most of the way there. Whatever Leslie Iwerks needed to finish it wouldn’t have been much, at least not when it comes to the normal cost of making movies.
Of course, all the different corners of the Disney machine have other things they want to spend their money on. As much money as the company makes, budgets are not unlimited and spending money to finish the movie would have meant not having the money to do some other thing.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
To watch Disneyland Handcrafted, The Imagineering Story, and all the other great content inspired by and about IDsney's theme parks, you need a Disney+ subscriptiion so sign up here and get started experiencing the magic.
Somewhat ironically, while Disney has a side to its company that's entire job is making movies, it was the other side that eventually came to the rescue. Iwerks revealed that it was Jason Recher, a Vice President at Disney Experiences, who became the movie's champion, putting himself in charge of fundraising. Iwerks continued…
Disneyland Handcrafted ultimately became the first movie by Disney Experiences. It’s available with a Disney+ subscription but is also available entirely for free on YouTube, where it has currently amassed 1.6 million views. Clearly, there was an audience for this film.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.