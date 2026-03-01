Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Is Closing At Disney World Today, And Dang Look At That Line

Disney theme park devotees have been preparing for a looming event for a little while now, and the time has finally come. The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando is officially set to close on Monday, March 2. It’s a bittersweet prospect, as the ride is set to be renovated and restyled with a Muppet theme. Ahead of that, though, it seems a number of people want to take one last (or maybe even a first) ride on the attraction as is. At least, that’s the idea I get based on the lengthy lines.

This weekend, several people have taken to social media to chronicle their experiences at Hollywood Studios (part of the Walt Disney World Resort) leading up to the closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Anyone who’s been to the park knows that ride wait times can sometimes be lengthy. However, what’s currently happening with the music-themed coaster is something else entirely. Thrill Geek shared a photo to X early Sunday morning, and plenty of people made up the long line. Check out the photo for yourself:

It’s the final day for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios and the crowds are already lined up for one final ride to turn the record industry upside down! pic.twitter.com/qDk03EuT8ZMarch 1, 2026

Needless to say, that’s a massive amount of people, and my legs are tired due to me just thinking about the prospect of waiting in such a long line. That photo is a firm enough illustration of just how many people are seeking to get on the coaster, yet a couple of other pictures shared to X by RockNstardust really drive that point home. Take a look and also take note of what the user said about the length of the line:

Good morning from the last day of rock n roller coaster. The line currently goes to hollywood blvd pic.twitter.com/K85wMcIuL6March 1, 2026

More on Disney World (Image credit: Walt Disney World) I'm Concerned About The Next Few Years At Disney World, Especially Animal Kingdom And Magic Kingdom

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster opened in 1999, and it takes passengers on a twisty and thrilling ride set to the awesome tunes of Aerosmith. The ride serves as a true homage to the beloved rock band, and the most recent (since-removed) pre-show even featured band member Joe Smith. What’s also cool is that each ride is accompanied by a different song. One aspect of the attraction that I personally like is the fact that the rider cars are fashioned as limos. I first rode the indoor attraction when I was a senior in high school, and I can still remember the rush of going through those corkscrews and experiencing the wicked G-force. (I only wish I could remember the exact song playing.)

In short, this is a great ride, and I can understand why so many people would be eager to ride it before it’s closed for refurbishment. Check out some video clips RockNstardust also shared about the “final rope drop”:

The final rope drop pic.twitter.com/mIU5PoRXlkMarch 1, 2026

For years, there had been rumors about Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster being replaced, though the ride ultimately kept its long-held motif. However, news of the ride’s closure officially came down in 2024 alongside the reveal that it would be rebranded as Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. This development is a bit of a double-edged sword, given it also serves as a bright spot of sorts for those who may still be in their feelings after the closure of fan-favorite attraction Muppet*Vision 3D.

That Muppet-branded interaction of the ride, which seems set to put Electric Mayhem center stage, will reportedly open later this year. In the meantime, it’s my hope that everyone who braves those long lines at Hollywood Studios gets their chance to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster one last time.