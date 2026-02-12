Fans Like Me Really Want More Muppets Episodes, And There's One Big Reason It Must Happen

Over the weekend, when I saw that The Muppets Show is new on streaming, I couldn’t have clicked play faster. See, The Muppets backlog has been a source of comfort for me when I go on Disney+ these days, but a brand new episode with a current star? My dream! I was absolutely charmed by the half-hour special, but like many fans I’ve since been asking for more. And, I think there’s a leading reason why we do simply need more.

Only One Episode Of The Muppets Show Revival Is A Crime

Over the years, there have been attempts to bring back the property, such as with ABC’s The Muppets in 2015, Disney+’s Muppets Now in 2020 and The Muppets Mayhem in 2023. For some reason, none lasted longer than a season – which must be why the Seth Rogen-produced revival is only a single episode.

Now that fans such as myself have seen what this Muppets Show revival is, which is, as one critic aptly put it: the “truest return to form” for the property since the original show and everything we wanted it to be, I hope this is the Muppets show that sticks. We cannot simply let these iconic characters come and go again. Now feels as if this is the right time and place to see Kermit the Frog and the gang return to the fold in the present day.

The Guest Star Possibilities Is The Resounding Reason We Need More

If there’s one reason alone why The Muppet Show has to be revived after this special, it’s for the sheer amount of guest star possibilities for fans like myself who had never interacted with The Muppets before. Some of my favorite picks would be Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Jack Black, Ryan Gosling, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, Lady Gaga and the return of Steve Martin, but after looking online, there’s a wealth of even more ideas. Take a look at this X user’s massive list, for example:

dream The Muppet Show guests but i tried to pick people no one has said yet!!! pic.twitter.com/h4xsfM4ygdFebruary 4, 2026

There’s such a reverence for The Muppets among Hollywood stars that I don’t think Disney would necessarily have trouble getting big names to join the series for a guest spot. I think in a world where the variety show feels like it’s gone stale or stagnant, the return of The Muppet Show feels like a refreshing place to bring new (yet classic) energy to our TVs.

Sabrina Carpenter was such a perfect first guest, because she was a great pair with Miss Piggy, and her humor is well aligned with the series. I love how the episode highlighted Sabrina’s likeness with Miss Piggy and played around with it throughout the episode. Plus, seeing her sing “Manchild” with the help of Muppets – genius!

The special also had me thinking about the additional modern acts and songs that haven’t been Muppet-ized because the original show hasn’t been around since 1981. Also, the fact that the show ended with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” had me thinking about how the revival could bring together multiple generations of Muppet fans on a regular basis. (Can you believe the last theatrical Muppets movie was in 2014?)

I guess if it doesn't end up getting picked up, we still have Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s Miss Piggy movie to look forward to, but after seeing how good the special was, this feels like a no-brainer for Disney+ in my opinion, and I hope to see more episodes of the show ASAP.