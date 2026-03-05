One Chicago Crossover Live Blog: What’s Up With Upton And Halstead, Archer Panicking, And Stellaride Teaming Up

Refresh

(Image credit: Peter Gordon/NBC) The Lone Survivor Is Pregnant As if the stakes weren't high enough, the only survivor of whatever happened on that plane is a pregnant woman! If she's lucky, maybe she'll live long enough for OB extraordinaire Hannah Asher to save her life (and her baby's life) at Med. But since this is the first hour of a three-hour crossover... well, I don't blame Novak for looking so freaked out in the back of that ambulance with the question of a nerve agent.

(Image credit: Peter Gordon/NBC) From First Responder Drama To Horror Movie I don't know how much Severide gets paid in the One Chicago world, but after this horror show of a search through a plane for survivors, I'm confident that he doesn't get paid enough. Talk about a nightmare scenario! I do have to give an A+ to all the set designers and props teams who made this jet interior so grisly, because it's as impressive as it is horrifying. I just hope Taylor Kinney isn't claustrophobic!

This Isn't Regular Old Chicago Fire Anymore In case it wasn't clear from the crossover opening on a plane going silent and the FBI marching onto the scene, a plane full of nearly 200 casualties is certainly proof that One Chicago has gone above and way beyond the usual Wednesday night fare. Cruz has seen a lot over the past decade, but never something like this. Good luck sleeping at night to good old Joe!

(Image credit: Peter Gordon/NBC) Yes, That Is A Real Airplane In case you thought the restrictions of a TV budget and a TV schedule as well as a good old-fashioned Windy City polar vortex meant NBC couldn't get an airplane for the One Chicago crossover, you would be wrong! According to Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, the jet "was something we weren't sure we could pull off" but "everyone was able to pull it off" and it was "pretty shocking." And yes, it is as cold as it looks, as Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman confirmed that they were filming in a literal "polar vortex."

Locker Room Awkwardness At Firehouse 51 Over fourteen seasons of Chicago Fire, I wonder how many conversations about ill-advised (or well-advised) secret hookups have happened in that locker room. It's practically a 51 rite of passage.

(Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC) Meet Special Agent Upton, FBI One Chicago didn't waste any time in introducing Tracy Spiridakos for the first time since the Season 11 and Upton's exit, and Hailey clearly didn't lose a step when she traded her CPD shield for an FBI badge. It's only fitting after she crossed over to FBI back in the day, but also a bit odd that she was the first major character to appear in the Chicago Fire leg of the crossover.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC - Peter Gordon/NBC - Peter Gordon/NBC) What To Expect From One Chicago’s 2026 Crossover The March 4 three-parter will be the first time Fire, P.D., and Med all came together for one extravaganza since the Avengers-esque special last year, and the order is once again being switched around for Fire to air at 8 p.m. ET instead of Med. Per NBC, this is the description for the episode that starts it all: "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could put countless lives in jeopardy." Now, NBC has managed to keep a pretty tight lid on spoilers for what goes down in the crossover other than an airplane brings a problem to the Windy City, the returns of the two former P.D. stars, and each episode is titled "Reckoning." So, it's not a shock that the logline for the Med episode doesn’t shed too much more light: "The doctors at Gaffney are thrust into a race against time as they work to unravel a baffling medical mystery linked to the passenger jet, while lives hang in the balance." The same is more or less true for the P.D. episode, although the description does indicate that Upton could have a major role as an FBI agent. Upstead fans are surely going to be hoping there’s also time for the two former spouses to come back together: "An airfield emergency triggers a deeper mystery involving a passenger plane, propelling the Intelligence Unit into a high‑stakes pursuit of the culprit, all under the sharp eye of the FBI." With loglines that are relatively sparse on details, why am I talking about Chicago Med’s Dr. Archer panicking and Fire’s Stella Kidd teaming up with Kelly Severide to go along with an Upstead update? Well, the latest promo for the crossover shows Archer more or less freaking out while wearing protective gear in the hospital, and the good ship Stellaride are having a chat about what needs to be done in the face of crisis. Take a look: A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago) A photo posted by on There’s also reason to worry about Lizzie Novak, who seems to be hyperventilating in the back of an ambulance. For her sake, we can always hope that she’s struggling because she’s upset and not because anything is physically wrong with her, but we shouldn’t rule anything out when it comes to One Chicago crossovers. = Now, buckle up and get ready for a ride through the world of Dick Wolf’s Chicago!