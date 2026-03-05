One Chicago Crossover Live Blog: What’s Up With Upton And Halstead, Archer Panicking, And Stellaride Teaming Up
Buckle up for a One Chicago crossover ride!
The time has finally come for One Chicago fans who have been on the edges of their seats for the past month: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med’s crossover has arrived in the 2026 TV schedule. A three-hour event one showrunner described as the “toughest” crossover yet (involving a literal airplane), it’s also bringing back two former P.D. fan favorites with Tracy Spiridakos reprising her role as Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead.
There’s a reason why this crisis will require the efforts of the heroes of three different shows across one night, and it’s not that Halstead needs three hours to be redeemed from how he left P.D. So, whether you’re watching live on NBC with me tonight or streaming later with a Peacock subscription, follow along for a spoiler-filled live blog of the 2026 One Chicago crossover!
Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded
The Lone Survivor Is Pregnant
As if the stakes weren't high enough, the only survivor of whatever happened on that plane is a pregnant woman! If she's lucky, maybe she'll live long enough for OB extraordinaire Hannah Asher to save her life (and her baby's life) at Med. But since this is the first hour of a three-hour crossover... well, I don't blame Novak for looking so freaked out in the back of that ambulance with the question of a nerve agent.
From First Responder Drama To Horror Movie
I don't know how much Severide gets paid in the One Chicago world, but after this horror show of a search through a plane for survivors, I'm confident that he doesn't get paid enough. Talk about a nightmare scenario! I do have to give an A+ to all the set designers and props teams who made this jet interior so grisly, because it's as impressive as it is horrifying. I just hope Taylor Kinney isn't claustrophobic!
This Isn't Regular Old Chicago Fire Anymore
In case it wasn't clear from the crossover opening on a plane going silent and the FBI marching onto the scene, a plane full of nearly 200 casualties is certainly proof that One Chicago has gone above and way beyond the usual Wednesday night fare. Cruz has seen a lot over the past decade, but never something like this. Good luck sleeping at night to good old Joe!
Yes, That Is A Real Airplane
In case you thought the restrictions of a TV budget and a TV schedule as well as a good old-fashioned Windy City polar vortex meant NBC couldn't get an airplane for the One Chicago crossover, you would be wrong! According to Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, the jet "was something we weren't sure we could pull off" but "everyone was able to pull it off" and it was "pretty shocking."
And yes, it is as cold as it looks, as Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman confirmed that they were filming in a literal "polar vortex."
Locker Room Awkwardness At Firehouse 51
Over fourteen seasons of Chicago Fire, I wonder how many conversations about ill-advised (or well-advised) secret hookups have happened in that locker room. It's practically a 51 rite of passage.
Meet Special Agent Upton, FBI
One Chicago didn't waste any time in introducing Tracy Spiridakos for the first time since the Season 11 and Upton's exit, and Hailey clearly didn't lose a step when she traded her CPD shield for an FBI badge. It's only fitting after she crossed over to FBI back in the day, but also a bit odd that she was the first major character to appear in the Chicago Fire leg of the crossover.
What To Expect From One Chicago’s 2026 Crossover
The March 4 three-parter will be the first time Fire, P.D., and Med all came together for one extravaganza since the Avengers-esque special last year, and the order is once again being switched around for Fire to air at 8 p.m. ET instead of Med. Per NBC, this is the description for the episode that starts it all: "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could put countless lives in jeopardy."
Now, NBC has managed to keep a pretty tight lid on spoilers for what goes down in the crossover other than an airplane brings a problem to the Windy City, the returns of the two former P.D. stars, and each episode is titled "Reckoning." So, it's not a shock that the logline for the Med episode doesn’t shed too much more light: "The doctors at Gaffney are thrust into a race against time as they work to unravel a baffling medical mystery linked to the passenger jet, while lives hang in the balance."
The same is more or less true for the P.D. episode, although the description does indicate that Upton could have a major role as an FBI agent. Upstead fans are surely going to be hoping there’s also time for the two former spouses to come back together: "An airfield emergency triggers a deeper mystery involving a passenger plane, propelling the Intelligence Unit into a high‑stakes pursuit of the culprit, all under the sharp eye of the FBI."
With loglines that are relatively sparse on details, why am I talking about Chicago Med’s Dr. Archer panicking and Fire’s Stella Kidd teaming up with Kelly Severide to go along with an Upstead update? Well, the latest promo for the crossover shows Archer more or less freaking out while wearing protective gear in the hospital, and the good ship Stellaride are having a chat about what needs to be done in the face of crisis. Take a look:
A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago)
A photo posted by on
There’s also reason to worry about Lizzie Novak, who seems to be hyperventilating in the back of an ambulance. For her sake, we can always hope that she’s struggling because she’s upset and not because anything is physically wrong with her, but we shouldn’t rule anything out when it comes to One Chicago crossovers. =
Now, buckle up and get ready for a ride through the world of Dick Wolf’s Chicago!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.