'It Is Foul': Disney World Fans Report A Strange Smell At A Popular Location, And It Sounds Awful

A trip to Walt Disney World is almost always great because the resort is usually near perfect, right down to the smallest detail. Of course, when so much is done right, it makes anything that isn't quite up to snuff all the more obvious. Such was the case with a strange smell that has been reportedly ongoing for some time at Oga’ Cantina, the bar at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The smell was brought up in the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit, where a poster asked if anybody else had noticed the newest addition to Disney World, a unwanted smell in the bar recently that they described as “mouldy cheese.” The post read…

Anyone else been to Oga’s lately and think it smells like moldy cheese? My friends who went recently thought so too and suggested it was the new food options. Whatever the cause, it’s not good!

As it turned out, several other people absolutely had noticed this smell. Many commenters who had visited Oga’s Cantina recently said they noticed the same thing, a smell which, according to most, wasn’t there several months ago but has been recently. Comments included…

Yes, smells like someone spilled milk on the ground and never cleaned it. - xauronx

YES! I thought me and my wife were going crazy because it definitely smells sour as hell - Call555JackChop

Yes. Dirty mop water. - Beautiful-Section-44

Yes, we love it there and as soon as they brought the new food items in my wife was like yoooooooo wtf happened here? - quirkyscot

While there are many different suggestions as to what might have caused the smell, the last comment above is a potentially interesting one as more than one person suggested that the smell may be connected to a change in the menu at Oga’s Cantina. While the location is a bar, it does serve small bites, including the Umbaran cheese roll, which was just added in December. It’s suggested that this may be at fault as the item is quite pungent.

Others have simply suggested that Oga’s Cantina is a bar and that bars can get funky on occasion. So maybe there’s nothing odd going on here. In an edit to the original post, OP made it clear that this smell was something different, saying…

Also, it’s not your typical sour bar smell. It is FOUL!

Oga's Cantina is a popular spot for a drink, so much so that the place is always crowded. While there are plenty of places to drink at Walt Disney World, a couple of lounges are being added to other parks, including the new GEO-82 lounge at Epcot.

To be fair, some commenters say they've been to Oga’s recently and didn’t notice anything. But most do seem to confirm that something is up. If it is the food, perhaps that can be easily fixed. It should be noted that the Disneyland version of Oga’s Cantina, the first place to sell alcohol to the public at Disneyland, doesn’t appear to have the same complaints. The Disneyland and Disney World versions of Galaxy's Edge are slightly different, and that includes the food menu at Oga's -- so perhaps that's the culprit.