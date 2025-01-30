The Future Of Disney World's (Already Defunct) ‘Star Wars Hotel’ Has Been Revealed, And It's A Giant Letdown

There have been few swings in the world of theme parks quite as big as the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Walt Disney World’s “Star Wars hotel” as it was often referred to, was a multi-day experience that attempted to make guests feel like they were part of the galaxy, far, far away to a degree never even attempted before. It was an incredible leap forward in themed entertainment

Unfortunately, sometimes when you swing, you miss, and that was the case with the Galactic Starcruiser. The attraction's high price point likely narrowed the audience to the point that it became unsustainable. The Galactic Starcruiser closed a year and a half ago, but with any theme park closure, there’s an excitement for what could happen next. Get ready for disappointment, because what’s coming won’t be that impressive to most guests

Galactic Starcruiser Is Becoming Offices For Walt Disney Imagineering.

According to a new story from The Wrap, the Galactic Starcruiser won’t be transformed into an expansion for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or any other guest-facing operation. Instead, the plan is to make the building offices for Walt Disney Imagineering, the arm of the Walt Disney Company tasked with creating its theme park experiences.

Needless to say, this is something of a bummer. There were a lot of hopes that since Starcruiser had been something available to guests before, whatever replaced it would as well. Perhaps a new attraction could be added. Maybe the dining experience that was a key part of the Galactic Starcruiser would become something that any Disney World guest could make a reservation for.

Walt Disney World Has A Lot Of New Projects To Work On

Having said that, it must be admitted that there’s good reason to find a place that Walt Disney Imagineering can work from that is close to the action of Walt Disney World. There’s a lot going on in the parks over the next several years.

While Disney World doesn’t have any major new attractions this year, the combined total of what’s coming to Disney World in 2025 is extensive. Beyond that, there are three new theme park lands currently in development, a Tropical Americas land coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Monsters Inc. land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a Villains land set to be built at Disney World’s flagship Magic Kingdom. There’s also a massive redesign of Fronterland on the way.

At one point Disney was considering relocating nearly all of Imagineering to Florida, and while that plan was scuttled, there are still plenty of Imagineers in Florida who need a place to work, and now more than ever, having that place beat the heart of the action is not a bad call.

Maybe down the road, once a lot of the planned work is done, Imagineering won’t need the offices anymore. If and when that happens the Galactic Starcruiser space could still become something for guests to enjoy, but it seems clear that if that day does come it’s still several years away.