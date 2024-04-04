Disney Continues To Reveal New Plans For Animal Kingdom, And Honestly, I’m Not Thrilled About The Changes

With Bob Iger back in charge of the Walt Disney Company and the proxy fight over the board of directors finally over, the Mouse House seems to have shifted its attention back where it belongs in part: the theme parks. Almost immediately after retaining control, the CEO shared concept art for a possible Avatar-themed land at Disneyland, while news that a Tomorrowland attraction is getting a much-needed update also was released. It’s not just Disneyland though that’s set to receive some major TLC in the next few years, it's Disney World as well.

Specifically, Imagineers have their sights set on expanding Animal Kingdom, which hasn’t seen any major park construction since the completion of Pandora in May 2017. And with Joe Rohde, a famous former Imagineer and Animal Kingdom Park’s creator, reportedly working with Disney again, all signs point to the underappreciated park being first in line for construction. However, not everyone is thrilled about the new changes the company is proposing, myself included.

Animal Kingdom’s Tropical Americas Begins To Take Shape

For years now, there have been talks of Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A. getting some much-needed TLC.

Back in 2020, the theme park officially closed Primeval Whirl, an extremely unpopular family coaster that was previously operating on a seasonal basis. The ride was later demolished and the land has been left vacant since.

Then, at the 2021 D23 Expo, it was teased that the land could face a major retheming. Well, it looks like that possibility is getting closer to happening thanks to the latest video the Walt Disney Imagineering official Instagram shared:

The video shows a 3D model of the potential new land, Tropical Americas, that would, presumably, be built in Dinoland, U.S.A. Included in the models is a real-life version of the Encanto Casita. In addition, there is a Latin American-inspired pyramid in the distance that could represent the reported Indiana Jones land that has also been teased for the animal theme park.

But I’m Not Thrilled About This Change For Animal Kingdom

When it comes to Disney Parks news, it’s impossible to please everyone. This is especially true when a new expansion includes retheming an area or ride that previously existed. While it’s no secret that Dinoland, U.S.A. needs a major update to keep up with the rest of the park, I’m not sure gutting that area for the Tropical Americas is the right move.

For one, Animal Kingdom has always had three core values as explained by Rohde. The park must have an “instinctive value of nature,” a “transformation through adventure” and a “personal call to action.” In short, it’s all about animals and nature.

At this stage in the planning process, it’s hard for me to see how an Encanto and Indiana Jones-themed section of this new land fits in with those ideals. If this was simply an exploration of Latin America then it could potentially work, but because it’s grounded in these specific Disney IPs, when other lands in this park don't, I have concerns.

Like many, including Encanto songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, I think Encanto would make a great addition to Walt Disney World. I just don't think Animal Kingdom is the right park. It would be amazing to see it featured in Epcot’s World Showcase where it could show off Columbian culture, or maybe even Magic Kingdom, given the magical elements of the movie. As for Indiana Jones, well, there’s already plenty of Indy representation in other Disney parks around the world, does Disney World really need it too?

Now, some might say Dinoland U.S.A. never fit into the Animal Kingdom ideals in the first place so it’s time for it to go. But I’d argue that’s not true. Dinosaurs might not exist now, but they’re prehistoric animals that were instinct to Earth during their reign. Part of what makes Dinoland U.S.A. so special is that it touches on a part of nature that we’ll never get to really experience. More than that, it’s one of the only young child-friendly areas of the park with The Boneyard Playground and other hands-on activities.

Regardless, it seems like the dinosaurs' days are once again numbered. While no closing date has been set for an unpopular area of the park, I predict one will be shared at the upcoming D23 Ultimate Fan Event in August.