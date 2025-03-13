The Internet Is Freaking Out After Epic Universe Finally Announced One-Day Tickets. I Got Mine, And This Was My Experience

I'm ready to go in June.

Epic Universe concept art
(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Studios Orlando's Epic Universe is opening in late May, and the hype is building with each passing day, whether it's over the exciting new food options, or a chance to get a look inside the wild Super Nintendo World. It seems a collective fever pitch has been reached now that the general public can purchase single-day tickets for Florida's newest theme park offering. I secured my tickets, and was surprised by the ease of the entire experience.

For those looking to do the same, head to the Universal website, and pick a day starting in June. Anyone who buys now won't be able to be there for the grand opening on May 22nd, but based on the scores of reactions about the latest news, few seem to care about that limited delay.

The Internet Is Psyched To Check Out Epic Universe

Theme park goers are eager to get their hands on tickets. X was littered with people reacting to the news they can get a chance to secure a ticket for the brand new section of Universal Orlando as early as June, and wanting to talk about it:

  • So when is everyone going to Epic Universe? -@jake_coasters
  • GOT SINGLE-DAY TICKETS TO GO TO EPIC UNIVERSE IN OCTOBER! LFG!!! -@ThemeParkZak
  • I should have bought an annual pass last year purely for passholder early entry to Epic Universe the fomo is crippling. -@msplursonality
  • Happy "Single Day Tickets for Epic Universe are now available because of course they are people who thought they wouldn't be were panicking over nothing everybody needs to relax" day to those who celebrate. - @ThemeParkDirk
  • I wanna go to Epic Universe so bad guys - @tommy_stella

I, too, was captured by the allure of seeing the Ministry of Magic, or that impressive model of Frankenstein's Monster. I became so enamored with the thought of seeing the cool easter eggs and experiences, in fact, that I just had to pull the trigger and get there as soon as the Summer hits, and I was fortunate enough to secure a ticket.

My Buying Experience Was Smooth, But Others May Have Struggles

Thanks to CinemaBlend's Dirk Libbey, I was able to jump on ticket sales as soon as they went live, and only waited about two minutes in the queue before I was able to purchase my tickets and select my date to attend Epic Universe. That said, the experience hasn't been smooth for all, as the ticket site crashed briefly while people rushed to the web page, and queue times have only increased as the news spreads.

Granted, I don't expect these problems to continue as I think some of the rush is attributed to the fact that getting tickets to Epic Universe initially being tricky. As of writing, I'm seeing queue times of around 17 minutes before someone can buy, which is already an improvement on the hour plus wait time I saw a couple hours earlier. Those looking to see those sweet Dark Universe effects and stay in that swanky hotel should get on it, especially if they want to attend this year.

As mentioned, Universal Orlando's Epic Universe opens on May 22nd, and single-day tickets are now on sale from June on. I know I'll be there with my daughter having a grand time, and I hope others will, too.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

