Epic Universe Is Opening Soon, But Buying Tickets Is Going To Be A Little Tricky

Theme park companies always try to have something new to offer guests every year but nobody is going to be able to compete with Universal Orlando Resort's newest offering when it opens a brand new theme park. Everything we know about Epic Universe is promising an incredible experience. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out just when we'll all be able to enjoy the new park. And now we know and it's even earlier than we thought.

Earlier this week it was reported that Epic Universe could open as early as Memorial Day Weekend 2025, which was already earlier than we expected. Epic Universe had been given a summer 2025 opening window, and most were expecting a date in June or even early July. However, it turns out that the new park will open even earlier, with the first guests set to be welcomed on May 22, 2025.

The First Epic Universe Tickets Will Limit The Time You Can Spend There

But if you want to be one of the first to experience Epic Universe, you will have to jump through some hoops. Tickets are set to go on sale very soon, October 22. Unfortunately, if you plan to spend a week at the new park, that option is off the table for now. As rumors a couple of months ago indicated, the first Epic Universe tickets will only be available as part of vacation packages. Guests will need to buy at least three days' worth of pack tickets to Universal Orlando Resort, and they'll only have access to Epic Universe on one of those days.

Single-day tickets will be available starting October 24, but only to Universal Orlando annual pass holders. Single-day tickets will certainly be made available to the general public before Epic Universe opens, but exactly when that will happen is anybody's guess. It's unclear if buying an annual pass today would get you access to Epic Universe tickets next week.

The three-day ticket package will run guests between $118-$174 per day ($352-$521 total). Visiting Epic Universe will be limited to a single day. Guests can use the other two days to visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, or the Volcano Bay water park (for an additional fee).

Will One Day At Epic Universe Be Enough?

The ticket package itself isn't necessarily a bad idea. Most of the people looking to visit Epic Universe will likely be planning larger vacations and they'll want to visit the other two parks as well. Having said that, it's a safe bet that many will want to spend more than a single day at Epic Universe. It's a brand new park and anybody looking to experience everything Epic Universe has to offer will probably want to spend at least two days there.

Whether guests waiting to buy single tickets will be able to visit on opening day is a question. It may simply depend on how many people take advantage of these vacation packages. Clearly Universal is looking to manage attendance at Epic Universe to start. That makes sense. If the park is mobbed on opening day it will be a nightmare for Universal team members and will likely mean a lot of guests don't have much fun. This way, at least those that are there are having a good time.

And there's plenty of reason for guests to mob Epic Universe. The park boasts an incredible new roller coaster in Stardust Racers, as well as lands dedicated to Universal Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, and a Nintendo. There will also be an all-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While you might not be able to spend as much time in Epic Universe as you might like, staying at the park's resort hotel will not be an issue. Reservations for the incredible-looking Helios Grand Hotel will open on October 22 as well. There do not appear to be any restrictions on booking, so anybody will be able to stay there for as long as they like.