Epic Universe Is Pulling Out All The Stops For Its New Dark Universe Attraction, And Fans Can't Get Over How Insane Frankenstein’s Monster Looks: 'Get Me On This Ride'

You won’t see Universal’s defunct Dark Universe saga anywhere near the release calendar anywhere soon. With the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies including Leigh Whannell’s horrifying Wolf Man reimagining, the cinematic distance continues to grow. However, as we’ve learned from everything we know about Universal Epic Universe , that name is building some new cloud in the world of theme parks.

There’s proof that it’s working too, as theme park fans can’t get over how insane the new animatronics look for the ride Monsters Unleashed: The Frankenstein Experiment. After getting a look at these effects for myself, I’m totally with the fans on this one. To quote one of the reactions I’m about to share with you, my feelings are as follows: ‘‘Get me on this ride!”

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Introducing Universal Epic Universe’s Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

The Frankenstein family business is going strong in Monsters Unchained, as Dr. Victoria Frankenstein is still toiling in the lab her infamous great grandfather founded. The village of Darkmoor is about to see a lot of things go bump in the night, as this latest experiment unleashes a lot of classic Universal Monsters through a ride experience to die for.

As you can see below, the footage Universal Orlando has shared to tease the animatronics that bring it to life is absolutely amazing:

Here’s your first peek at some of the animated figures wreaking havoc in Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.Learn more: https://t.co/N1BBmRm3vE pic.twitter.com/qYgyzLyNYiOctober 29, 2024

Just one of those animatronics would be enough to impress even the most jaded theme park goer. Now imagine 14 of those beasts, pulled straight from the Universal Monsters canon, waiting to terrorize you in one ride! And since Danny Elfman’s contributing music for Dark Universe , there’s a chance his brand of gothic frights will be the accompaniment on your journey.

But seriously, look at those animatronic figures! No, really, study them a little more, because only then will you understand how much people are going nuts for this coterie of creatures. There may even be an early favorite already forming in the rankings of monsters being unchained.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Theme Park Fans Are Hyped About Monsters Unchained’s New Animatronics

Monster fans are apparently eating this stuff up already, as the reveal of those Epic Universe ride figures have lit a fire on social media. As you might expect, Frankenstein's Monster is one of the figures that seems to be taking an early lead with those who love a good scare.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment has brought out Universal horror fans of all sorts with this early footage. You don’t have to take my word for it, as you can look at some of the reactions shared on that social media post embedded above:

“WOW! This ride is going to be the sleeper hit of the park, I think!” - @JustinWilsonT

“I’ve watched this video twice and I’m still not convinced that Frankenstein isn’t CGI… that can’t be real” - @JArnone1016

“I’ve watched this video twice and I’m still not convinced that Frankenstein isn’t CGI… that can’t be real” - “GET ME ON THIS RIDE AS A RIDE TESTER NOW!” - @AloisTrancy17

“I might get bigger white streaks in my hair from this ride than the Bride, those look scary good and I can only imagine how they’ll look next level in their final environments!” - @RelevntConundrm

“This image is the essence of LonChaneyJr tiptoeing through the fog that terrified me as a child, and caused TheWolfman to be my favorite Universal Monster. This incarnation is incredible. I LOVE IT! #StillTerrifying I already know DarkUniverse/Darkmoor, will be my favorite World.” - @AnthonyJTropea

Can one really apply to be a Ride Tester at a major theme park? Because if so, I can think of several people who'd want in on that deal… and I’m one of them! I’ll admit, Universal Epic Universe’s Dark Universe section would be one of the places I’d spend most of my time. That is, whenever I’m not immersing myself in the excitement promised in How To Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk .

But with my enthusiasm comes a relatively small request, and that final reaction helped inspire me to think of this. Just as I believe there are lessons Universal Epic Universe learned from Disney Parks , there’s a transformation effect I’m hoping will be involved with The Wolf Man’s piece of the action.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The Potential Wolf Man Effect I Hope Monsters Unchained Is Hiding From Us

You can thank a Beast of a different kind for the hypothesis I'm about to spin here. Now that we’ve seen a lot of fun and exciting details about Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, there’s something I’m hoping is being hidden from us in plain sight. The animatronics look fresh as hell, and as cutting edge as some of the stuff we’ve seen in places like Hong Kong Disneyland.

I mention that park in particular, because it’s the home of Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast. That very ride has impressed people with its dancing Belle animatronic, much like Dark Universe has with its Universal Monsters. Now I’m hoping that thanks to the Beast transformation effect you’ll see below, we can expect something similar with The Wolf Man:

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast Ride 4K POV | Tokyo Disneyland - YouTube Watch On

Imagine if we actually get to see Larry Talbot, or whomever this happens to be in Monsters Unchained’s lore, turn from a haunted human into a hairy beast? Seeing that happen right before our very eyes would be something, for sure. But if this isn’t something present in The Frankenstein Experiment, you won’t see me crying any time soon.

The entire Dark Universe world for Universal Orlando Resort's fourth gate is something I'd probably sprint straight towards once the gates open. Maybe it's because I'm a monster kid like the people that designed and built this place, but the danger of Monsters Unchained only sweetens the pot for a future trip I'm looking to plan sooner than later.