A Group Got Stuck On Cars' Radiator Springs Ride At Disney California Adventure For 45 Minutes And Yikes
Disney California Adventure's Cars ride anything but lightning fast in viral TikTok.
If you ride theme park rides often enough, you are bound to get stuck on one when it breaks down. Usually, an attraction breakdown is a minor thing. Parks like Disneyland close down attractions for maintenance regularly specifically to avoid unscheduled problems, but sometimes they still happen. A viral TikTok shows a group getting stuck on Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure for 45 minutes, which sounds like a nightmare.
Getting stuck on an attraction for an extended period is never any fun, but the viral TikTok showing the people stuck on one of Disney California Adventure's best rides, Radiator Springs Racers is especially wild because these people were stuck within sight of the exit area. As the video shows, once they were able to get out, they just walked out without a problem.
@disneywithezmi ♬ origineel geluid - Tik Toker
Radiator Springs Racers has long been the most popular ride at Disney California Adventure. It's routinely caused some of the longest lines at Disneyland Resort, and with Pixar Fest currently going on, it's probably even more popular than usual with fans wanting to get even more of a Pixar fix than usual.
For all the theme park rides I’ve been on, I’ve never actually been evacuated from an attraction. I’ve been stuck on some for a while, though not 45 minutes. I once got to watch the boulder in Indiana Jones Adventure roll for about 15 minutes with a high school glee club singing in the seat behind me before finally getting to the exit area, so it certainly felt like I was stuck forever.
45 minutes is a long time for an attraction to be on hold without evacuating all the guests. They certainly could have gotten everybody off the ride in that time. But for whatever reason everybody remained in a holding pattern while they tried to get everything up and running again.
Of course, as the video itself states, when the group was finally evacuated from the ride, issues were getting the seat belts to release, which may actually help explain the situation. Theme park attraction restraints are very much not designed to release early, for safety reasons, and getting all the vehicles to let the guests out is a difficult process. It’s likely better, unfortunately, for many guests to simply wait whenever possible.
There are certainly some attractions that are easier to exit than others. Getting stuck on a roller coaster can be a real problem as there might not be a path out from where your ride vehicle stopped. We’ve seen people who end up violating Cast Member instructions, which is grounds for getting banned from Disneyland, to get off of rides when they feel they’ve been sitting too long.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The good news is that the worst thing about being stuck on this particular ride is that it's boring. Universal Studios Hollywood is being sued by a couple who claims being stuck on a Harry Potter ride actually caused injury.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.