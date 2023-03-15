Chris Hemsworth Had The Perfect Response To Seeing Cate Blanchett At Disneyland Resort With Thor And Loki

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in the Disneyland Resort is the perfect place to go if you’re a serious Marvel fan. You never know just which heroes or villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you might run into on any given day. It’s pretty cool for fans, but it has to be more than a little weird for somebody like Cate Blanchett who is actually part of the MCU and knows the “real” Thor and Loki personally.

Blanchett, who played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, recently visited the Disneyland Resort and got her picture taken with her on-screen family, Thor, and Loki. I happened to tweet out the picture which went a little viral on its own even, before Chris Hemsworth himself apparently saw it and decided to chime in on Twitter, saying that while “Thor” was glad to see his sister, he still holds a grudge over that whole “destroying his hammer” thing.

What a nice reunion.. still mad about Mjolnir though 😂 https://t.co/FCakyDJ9WRMarch 14, 2023 See more

It’s a great picture. With the helmets on it would be easy at a quick glance to think Cate Blanchett was actually standing there with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. Of course, Thor and Loki are in their standard MCU outfits, and Hela is in full vacation mode, but somehow that makes this picture that much better.

The only problem with the image is that the hammer this Thor is holding actually looks fine. A version of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder has also appeared at Avengers Campus. That one carries the shattered and then reconstructed version of Mjolnir from that movie.

Of course, this makes me realize that Hela is one MCU character who doesn’t appear at Avengers Campus. Every time we get a new Disney+ series or movie, we usually get at least one new walk-around character at Avengers Campus. We actually saw multiple variants of Loki when the Loki series hit Disney+. It was like we got a new one every week. Unfortunately, Thor: Ragnarok opened prior to Avengers Campus, and Hela hasn’t appeared since that film outside of What If…? So there hasn’t been a reason for Disneyland Resort to add her. The only character we've seen get added long after their debut was the Avengers: Endgame version of Hulk. And that was largely a focus on the tech necessary to create Hulk in the first place.

Maybe they could consider creating a Hela character to appear during the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party. We’ve seen other MCU villains and monsters, like Agatha Harkness and Zombie Captain America appear in the past, and Hela would make a solid addition, and considering her MCU costumes she’d look amazing walking around Avengers Campus.

Besides, if we had a Hela character, then the next time Chris Hemsworth visited Disneyland, he’d be able to pose with her and return the favor, making for an excellent companion photo to this one.