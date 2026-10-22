Obsession’s Inde Navarrette Met Halloween Horror Nights’ Nikki, And I Love The Bloody Photo

Nikki from Obsession has been haunting Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood all season, and she’s been a big hit. So, I’ve been wondering when Inde Navarrette might make an appearance at the theme park to see her character, and it finally happened this week.

Navarrette, who wasn’t famous before Obsession became one of the most talked-about movies on the 2026 release schedule, just went to her first Horror Nights since the game-changing role. Check out her posing with one of the scare actors who roam the park all night as Nikki:

I can’t stop looking at this photo. It’s too good. Navarrette posed with that unmistakable sad face Nikki dons in the movie that’s become a meme. She’s also holding up a “One Wish Churro,” which is a delicious HHN exclusive being served during the Universal Studios Hollywood event. I’ve tried it, and it’s very much worth it. It tastes like Oreos, and I definitely kept the box it came in.

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It’s great to see one of Universal’s Nikki actors with Inde Navarrette, because it really highlights how well they are doing to portray the Obsession character for theme park fans. If you haven’t seen it in action, here’s one video from a guest:

Universal Studios' Nikki has become a viral sensation that guests can’t stop trying to look for and get videos of. When I went to Horror Nights myself, I learned how difficult it is to find Nikki, but that makes it extra special for those who do. I do have to wonder if any fans that night did a double take seeing both the Nikki scare actor and Navarrette on the same night.

The X-Men actress previously said it was her “dream” to see Obsession have a haunted house at Universal. She said she goes “every year” and also shared her excitement to see the Sinners house, and she finally went! Here’s what she told Cosmopolitan about the annual theme park spectacular:

I love Halloween Horror Nights! I go every year, even though I get scared easily. I imagine myself as the biggest man ever and tell myself over and over again, I’m a thug! I’m the scariest person in here!

Since Obsession came out in May, and HHN started planning their houses over a year in advance, there wasn’t time for a whole haunted house to be crafted. But I absolutely love that Nikki ended up being part of Universal’s spooky season event.

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At this year’s HHN, we did a ranking of both events in Hollywood and Orlando. We found that the Sinners house and the Ozzy Osbourne houses made the top five at each one. You can attend Halloween Horror Nights yourself until the event concludes on November 1. And you can check out Obsession with a Peacock subscription.