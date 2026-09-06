Nikki From Obsession Isn't Easy To Find At Halloween Horror Nights, And I'm Actually Ok With It

Since Obsession is one of my favorite 2026 movies, I was over the moon when I learned that the movie would be part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights festivities at Universal Studios Hollywood. The movie came out too recently for the theme park to craft a haunted house for the viral scary movie, but they did have time to make Nikki a roaming character at the parks. Well, I went to HHN with the hopes of seeing Nikki, and I want to talk about my experience.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

What Happened When I Tried To Find Nikki At Halloween Horror Nights

I had the chance to visit HHN during its opening night this past Thursday, and as usual I had a blast. I had nine houses to see in seven hours and some spooky snacks to try, but my eyes were very much peeled for Nikki the whole time. Unlike other characters in the parks, from what I knew about the roaming characters, it was crafted like a Where’s Waldo situation. There’s also a password going out every night on Universal’s Instagram, and the first 100 people who utter it to Nikki get a gift.

I had heard she had been seen by the Sinners haunted house queue, Krusty Land and the front of the park, and I spent time at all the above, but I never once saw my new favorite horror character. It was a bummer, but at least I got something called a One Wish Churro!

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(Image credit: Focus Features)

My Disappointment Aside, I Think It's A Genius Move

Because sightings of Nikki at HHN have been all over my social media feed lately, I thought I would find her no problem. Let my experience be a reminder to other guests that finding Nikki during your HHN visit isn’t guaranteed. You have to be in a lucky “right place, right time” situation to find her, unless you literally make it your mission to track her down.

While I had hoped to have my own moment with Nikki, I think HHN's decision to make the Obsession lead a roaming character is genius. The whole night I was seeing women with long, straight brown hair and black clothing and doing a double take, thinking this time it might be Nikki, and I’ve never had that experience at HHN before. It’s pretty amazing to me that a character who is all but normal aside from her possession-like performance is one of the most sought-after horror icons of the year.

Throughout my visit to HHN, there was also an overwhelming amount of people in Obsession-themed merchandise as well. Seeing as how popular Nikki from Obsession surely is among horror fans, I have a feeling an Obsession-themed full-on house could happen next year, and I hope Inde Navarrette gets in on it by reprising her role.

If you’re going to HHN this year, I wish you well on your search! The event runs from now until November 1.