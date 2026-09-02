Videos Of Obsession's Nikki At Hollywood Horror Nights Are Here, And A Brick Is Involved

Ever since Obsession became one of the most talked about horror movies among 2026 releases, fans have been asking for it to be part of Halloween Horror Nights. And, Universal Studios made it happen for those visiting the Hollywood location this season as a roaming scare actor. As the theme park’s spooky event gets ready to open its doors this week, we have our first look at Nikki.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights event starts on Thursday, but team members got to experience it early already, and there were a lot of Nikki sightings. Check this out:

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There she is! We knew already that we’d be getting Nikki from the Obsession ending, but now we can see the full vision come to life. The scare actor is wearing the same outfit Inde Navarrette’s character wears during the final scene when she has Sarah’s tattoos and her face is covered in blood. She’s holding a brick around, quoting lines from the movie, and even did the famous backwards walk. Here’s another sighting:

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Nikki from Obsession at Halloween Horror Nights pic.twitter.com/wq5857cg61September 2, 2026

You can definitely tell these actresses really studied Inde Navarrette’s performance before going out there. The character’s presence at the event has been described as a Where’s Waldo situation, so fans are going to have to keep their eyes peeled for her. Here’s one more:

first look at Nikki at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights Team Member preview! she’s interacting with guests that are queuing up for the Sinners house! ❣️✨ #hhn pic.twitter.com/v6OCCGHXtjSeptember 2, 2026

While Obsession definitely deserves its own house too, the truth is the movie came out just three months ago, and there wasn’t enough time for the Halloween Horror Nights team to make one that quick. But, cool is it that they found a way to give the movie a presence at the Universal Hollywood event? Oh, and there's also a snack called the One Wish Churro there too. It comes in a One Wish Willow box and is covered in chocolate cookie sugar.

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Before it was announced Nikki from Obsession would be at the event, Inde Navarrette said getting to “do a couple days” where she’s Nikki at HHN would be a “dream” for her. The actress is a big fan of going to Horror Nights and said she goes “every year”. I wonder if she will reprise her character during HHN this year!

Outside of Obsession, tons of fan-favorite horror properties are at Universal Studios Hollywood this year. Sinners has its own house, along with there being one for the final season of Stranger Things, Hellraiser Evil Dead Burn and Art the Clown is taking over this year’s Horror Tram. CinemaBlend just went to Orlando’s version of the event, and we gave a glowing review for Hellraiser's house in particular.

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Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights opens this Thursday and will continue through November 1. You can grab tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood’s website now.