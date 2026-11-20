There are a lot of new Disney movies that have come out this year, but few are as exciting as Walt Disney Animation’s Hexed. It’s also especially exciting when a release like this means a new character has arrived at Disney Parks. So, that got me wondering: could the new magic-focused movie find a home at one of the resorts permanently? With that in mind, I had to field some early ideas from the movie’s directors when CinemaBlend visited Disney's studio in Burbank, California.

Before we get to that, it should be noted that Billie from Hexed is now meeting guests at Disneyland starting today, and she will be at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World starting Wednesday. Check out a first look at how she looks as a Disney Parks character:

She looks so good! Disney Parks really got all the details right, making it look like she jumped right out of the new movie. It hasn’t been revealed yet where Billie will be stationed, but I think she would fit right into the upcoming Villains Land. She’s not a villain herself, but she’s from a world of witches, and the vibes just seem to fit. When I shared this idea with the directors of Hexed, one half of the team, Jason Hand, said this:

Villain Land? What about a whole entire land just for Hexe?

OK, now we’re talking! The Hexed trailer shows off a gorgeous new land called Hexe where all witches live. In the new animated movie, Billie opens a secret portal to Hexe after accidentally taking off a bracelet she’s worn all her life that has been concealing her powers. Hexe is a whimsical, beautiful land full of lush forests and magic (of course). Just take a look:

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Gorgeous, right? I know I’d especially love to see a recreation of the home of Beef Roger, who is a three-eyed cat who lives on the outskirts of Hexe. Here it is:

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

I know, I know, perhaps it’s a little too soon to dream up Disney Parks concepts for the movie. It’s not even out yet. But Hexed is getting a ton of positive early reactions for being “unexpected”, and as someone who’s seen the latest from Walt Disney Animation, the studio has definitely created the kind of world I want to visit in real life. Hence, my enthusiasm.

I love how big Jason Hand was thinking regarding how Hexed could fit into Disney Parks, because why not? There’s already a ton of really exciting upcoming Disney attractions on the way, from Monstropolis to Piston Peak; who’s to say Hexed couldn’t become the next. When you check out Hexed, in theaters November 25, you can imagine how you’d like to see it show up in Disney Parks.