Thanksgiving came and went on Thursday yet, this year, the fun had to be extended a bit. After a storm hit the east coast of the United States hard, the 100th anniversary of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was pushed to Saturday, November 28, for the safety and enjoyment of parade-goers who come from all over the world. Even with the delay, stars still found a way to make the holiday tradition as enjoyable as possible. Mckenna Grace was one of those stars, and she had an adorable moment with Scooby-Doo, which felt like foreshadowing for her role as Daphne.

Grace seems to be everywhere these days promoting her buzzy new movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She has absolutely rocked the red carpet, channeling looks that are very Katniss-coded and sporting outfits that are a callback to Jennifer Lawrence’s most iconic press tour moments . However, it seems like this Thanksgiving season, she wanted to remind fans she has a lot more in store for 2027, and she did so by taking some adorable photos with Scooby Doo. Someone recorded video (via X ), which can be seen below:

OH MY GOD MCKENNA GRACE WITH SCOOBY-DOO AT THE MACY'S PARADE. 😭 https://t.co/puXYxg7Yk4November 28, 2026

Seeing Mckenna Grace pose with SD totally makes me see her as Daphne Blake, and we’re in luck Grace has been cast as the iconic character in Scooby-Doo: Origins. The upcoming Netflix series is said to be a modern retelling of the iconic animated series, set to the backdrop of high school and featuring teenage versions of Daphne, Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. Netflix recently released first looks for all the Origins characters , and it's already piqued my interest.

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Grace's casting almost seems too perfect. For one, she is one of the most-talked-about young stars in Hollywood right now, and she has several franchises under her belt including Ghostbusters and Scream.

Also, this isn’t her first time playing Daphne, as she voiced a younger version of the character in the 2020 animated film, Scoob! Additionally, Grace seems to be slipping some Daphne-core looks into her wardrobe when she’s not promoting Hunger Games, so she’s clearly already looking towards the her next big project.

While we still have to wait a bit to see the Gifted star officially give her live-action interpretation of Daphne, this Scooby-Doo moment at Macy’s Parade somewhat feels like an adorable preview of what's to come. And if the Hunger Games’ press tour is any indication, we will have a lot to look forward to when it comes Grace's red carpet fashion amid the SD press tour, and maybe she’ll even bring a cute, furry companion along with her.

An official release date has yet to be announced for Scooby Doo: Origins, but before it airs sometime in 2027, be sure to grab a Netflix subscription . Fans of Mckenna Grace should also check her out in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is currently in theaters nationwide.