I’m Impressed That Inde Navarrette Used An Obsession Reference To Dodge An X-Men Question

While I don’t expect Inde Navarrette to stop talking about her breakout role in Obsession anytime soon, one role is starting to become a big topic for her. Navarrette has been cast as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men reboot, and naturally, a lot of people want to know what’s going on with that high-profile film. Obviously, the actress can't answer a lot of what people want to know right now. On that note, I can’t give over how she decided to get out of a question about playing the famed mutant by going full Nikki!

The next X-Men movie is one of the biggest titles on the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies and is set to hit theaters in May 2028. And that means that it won’t be long before Navarrette is shooting the movie alongside her castmates like Adam Driver, Sadie Sink, Samara Weaving, Christopher Abbott and Kit Connor. For now, though check out what happened when someone asked about the status of her prep:

Oh my goodness, the way I was just transported back to my first viewing of Obsession! Navarrette perfectly recreated her Nikki scene, which has made her into a meme. During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, she was asked if X-Men training had begun. She went right into the “No, no, no, don’t do that” moment from the horror hit before saying she “thought we were having a nice interview!” in between playful laughter.

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During the moment, she was paired with Obsession writer/director Curry Barker, and therefore clearly trying to continue to promote her breakout hit as they start their awards season campaigning. I especially like how quoting her own character from the movie led her to geek out over her love of Nikki directly after.

Later, she did, however, end up sharing some thoughts on her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but she kept things super vague. In her words:

No, I’m really excited to tackle [it]... I want to play people authentically and real, and no matter the world or finding belief in terms of, I mean we have magic in [Obsession], yet, it’s a person, right? So, I’m really excited to kind of tackle that. And, there’s a lot, I’m excited.

It sounds like we can expect Navarrette to pay attention to Rogue’s inner workings above all else, which is honestly the most important thing, anyways. She also brought up a “transformation” in regards to her portrayal, and it definitely has me curious. Oh, and when she hosted SNL over the weekend, she mentioned hitting the gym more. But that was also specifically said as a shot at Shane Gillis’ controversial comments, which he made on the sketch show a few weeks ago.

Obviously, now that she’s on the Marvel team, Navarrette is sworn to secrecy on all things X-Men, and I expect her to remain pretty tight-lipped. In recent months, however, she has talked a bit about Rogue’s iconic accent. The 25-year-old said she does want to “go there” in regards to doing justice to the character’s Mississippi roots.

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Of course, Inde Navarrette and Marvel Studios want to keep us surprised with all the fine details, and she's doing a good job of keeping things under wraps. And, hey, now we know she can expertly dodge questions by simply channeling Nikki!