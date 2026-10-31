I Love Obsession Breakout Inde Navarrette’s Relatable Take On How Twilight Has Been Helpful Amid Her Whirlwind Year

Has anyone in Hollywood seen a bigger and quicker rise to fame this year than Obsession’s Inde Navarrette? I sincerely don’t think so. The 25-year-old not only starred in one of the best 2026 movies, but she’s also been cast in the MCU, is the latest SNL host and is now heavily predicted to be an Oscar nominee this awards season. Amid all that, she just talked about how she’s coping with her sudden fame, and her name-dropping Twilight is so relatable to me.

When the things around me are full of uncertainty and change, I often go back to familiar movies and TV I love. And that’s exactly what Navarrette is doing. In her words:

Sometimes you rekindle with yourself, you kind of do things that you loved when you were 7. And I recently have nonstop been watching Twilight ... So I’m going back to things that used to excite me, and that’s kind of how I’m using everything to unwind. A good shower. I took off my eyebrows. I’m trying different things to have fun and just also bring my feet back down to the ground.

Absolutely. I know exactly what she’s talking about. There’s something so cozy and rewatchable about the Twilight movies, and I constantly find myself returning to them all the time. There’s something about them coming into my life at a very pivotal time in my upbringing that makes it so when I turn it on, it calms me down, and always brings me joy.

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From what we’ve heard about fame from other celebrities, it really has a dark power to change one’s life in potentially negative ways. But Navarrette sounds like she’s putting energy into remaining rooted in herself.

In the interview with People, she also said she spent most of the summer with her longtime friends going to the beach and playing pool at the “same dive bar.” She said they did “the same thing over and over again.” I imagine that was comforting for the star as she continues to catapult in popularity to the height of even being a meme and a Halloween costume.

After Navarrette hosts SNL, she has a long awards season campaign going with Obsession. The movie is campaigning for her to get Best Actress, along with Michael Johnston for Best Actor, and Curry Barker for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. We also expect she’ll be filming her role as Rogue in the new X-Men movie next year ahead of its release date on May 5, 2028. She’s got a movie with Apple called The Waffle House Index, too, and has already filmed a thriller called Invertigo.

If you’re looking to rewatch the Twilight movies as Navarrette has just in time for hoa-hoa season, they are currently all available to stream with a Netflix subscription.