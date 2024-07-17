Viral TikTok Shows OG Little Mermaid Star Jodi Benson’s Sweet Reaction To Her Daughter Playing Ariel And Singing ‘Part Of Your World’ On Stage

Anyone who grew up in the ‘90s knows that one of the most iconic Disney voice actresses of all time is Jodi Benson, who originated the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. It was the singer/actress’s breakout role and one she’s held near and dear to her heart for decades now. Now she’s celebrating keeping the red hair and famous mermaid tail in the family with the help of her talented daughter.

Thankfully, some lucky fans got to see the Miami-based production and decided to break live theater rules to record the heartwarming video of the original “Part Of Your World” singer watching Benson's daughter, Delaney, shine, and then share it in a now-viral TikTok. Take a look:

While Benson was the only one to voice Ariel on screen until 2023, when she passed the torch to Halle Bailey for Disney’s live-action adaptation, there have been hundreds of other singers who have belted out “Part Of Your World” during various stage productions of The Little Mermaid. They’ve all brought something magical to the iconic Disney Princess, but they cannot compare to the feeling Benson feels watching Delaney splash into the role that made her famous.

In the first clip shared, Benson is sitting in the audience when her daughter, in mermaid Ariel form, approaches with a “dinglehopper” in hand. As she begins to sing one of the best, uplifting Disney songs, she offers her mother a pat on her knee while she looks on with a dazzling smile. Then, before she leaves for the stage, she gives her mom a heartwarming shoulder squeeze.

In the second clip, Delaney is running to the stage in Ariel’s wedding dress for the finale of the show. Instead of focusing on her, the TikTok user once again finds Benson in the crowd. She is now standing up, recording with her phone and blowing kisses to support her daughter. Benson’s father was also in attendance for the show, sitting next to her and beaming with pride as his daughter took the stage.

The video immediately went viral, with many fans commenting that watching Benson support her daughter made them emotional. Additionally, many praised Delaney for her incredible vocal talents that she definitely seemed to inherit from her gifted mom.

The South Miami production is unlike other The Little Mermaid shows because it is an immersive experience where the actors interact with the crowd. That’s why the younger Benson was able to get so up close and personal with her mother during the iconic song.

Making it out to Florida to see this production isn’t feasible for many, but thankfully, the magic of The Little Mermaid lives on in many forms. If watching the clip made you nostalgic for Ariel and her undersea adventures, consider streaming both the animated and live-action versions of the film with a Disney+ subscription.