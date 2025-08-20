How Sydney Sweeney Reacted After The Housemaid’s Director Asked About Her Breakup With Her Fiancé

As much as Sydney Sweeney has been earning attention for her work in film and TV, she’s also generated headlines due to her love life. Reports about the end of Sweeney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino circulated earlier this year. The actress herself mostly avoided sharing details about the breakup and also declined to speak about her ex-fiancé during a recent interview. As part of that same piece, though, Paul Feig – who directed Sweeney in the adaptation of The Housemaid – recalled asking her about the split.

The 27-year-old Anyone but You star recently participated in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, during which she discussed a myriad of topics. However, when it came to questions about her breakup, Sydney Sweeney chose not to share details. Paul Feig, when interviewed by WSJ shared a few comments (via The Cut) about what it was like working with Sweeney amid her highly publicized breakup. As for whether Feig could sense an emotional baggage while working with his lead actress, he said:

[She] really didn’t bring any issues to set.

While Paul Feig remains one of the busiest directors in the entertainment industry, he’s apparently not ignorant to celebrity-related chatter. During his interview, Feig went on to acknowledge the stream of buzz that has swirled around Sweeney (who became engaged in 2022) in recent months. It was then that Feig revealed what Sweeney said to him after he asked her if she was alright:

I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that. I’d say, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ and she’d go, ‘I’m fine, I’m great!’ but not defensively.

As the Bridesmaids director mentioned, there are surely plenty of people who are likely aware of Sydney Sweeney’s since-ended engagement. Breakup rumors began to swirl around Sweeney and Jonathan Davino in March 2025, around which point she removed a photo of them kissing from her Instagram account. By April, it was reported that the two had officially split up and, after the fact, an update suggested that Sweeney and Davino had been separated for months by that point.

Following the end of the Sweeney/Davino engagement, sources alleged that Sweeney was flirting with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and more amid Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy. Other insiders shut down that speculation, however, saying that Sweeney is currently single and focusing on her career. While that can’t be confirmed, Sweeney did express how much she enjoys her work as an actor during her interview with WSJ.

Sydney Sweeney has indeed been busy as of late, and her upcoming 2025 movie schedule release, The Housemaid, is just one project she seems excited about. Based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, the movie centers around housemaid Millie (Sweeney) who finds out that her new employers hold dark secrets. Also starring in the movie are Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone. The film will differ from the book in some ways, but Paul Feig is confident that fans will clutch their pearls (in a good way) when they see it.

The cast and crew of The Housemaid will surely begin doing press for the movie in the coming months, and there’s the possibility that Sydney Sweeney could get more questions about her breakup. Whether she’ll opt not to answer or reply positively as she did to Paul Feig if prompted for a response remains to be seen. Check out the aforementioned psychological thriller when it opens in theaters on December 25.