Tiana's Bayou Adventure May Not Have The Massive Quantity Of Animatronics As Splash Mountain, But The Quality Makes Up For It

Ever since it was announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction was set to be replaced at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, a certain group of fans have been quite upset. While the reasons that people are sad to see Splash Mountain go are varied, one of the explanations given for the frustration has been that based on what we know about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the new attraction was not likely to include the massive number of audio-animatronics that Splash Mountain contained, and while that might be the case, the new ride certainly isn’t slacking when it comes to quality.

While the ultimate number of animatronics that will be included in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is unknown, indeed, there will likely be far fewer than what was in Splash Mountain. But as a new video from Walt Disney Imagineering confirms, the new animatronics will use cutting-edge technology to create some of the most life-like animated characters we have ever seen. Pay particular attention to Mama Odie and Louis, who are both quite large and remarkably smooth.

The massive number of animatronics in Splash Mountain was always one of the big points in favor of the ride. The big riverboat finale scene was awe-inspiring, but it has to be said that those animatronics were dated technology, even when Splash Mountain opened. The Disneyland Splash Mountain reused the animatronics from America Sings, an animatronic stage show in Tomorrowland that had been around since the 1970s. So while the ride had lots of moving characters, they were never the best available at the time.

This makes the jump in technology on the attraction quite significant. Building figures to this level of sophistication isn’t cheap, so the fact that the ride has shifted to a quality-over-quantity philosophy isn’t exactly shocking. It’s hard to be disappointed with a number when what you see here looks so damn good.

This first look at Mama Odie and a fully functioning Louis animatronic follows looks at the gorgeous Tiana animatronic and the animal band that will be performing inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. There are still going to be a lot of animatronics inside the new version of the ride, even if we don’t get over 100 of them, which is hope many Disneyland’s Splash Mountain had.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been an attraction years in the making. It was officially announced back in 2020 but had apparently been in early development at Walt Disney Imagineering for years before that. Fans have been waiting for years to see the finished ride, and the wait is almost over. We know Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Walt Disney World this summer. The Disneyland version of the ride is still expected before the end of 2024.