Universal Orlando Is Throwing Dinosaur-Sized Shade At Disney World Following Major Closure

2025 is a big year for new things opening at theme parks. Everything we know about Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe promises the brand-new park will be one of the best in the world when it opens later this year. Disneyland has a controversial, but potentially revolutionary new attraction on the way, and Disney World has plenty of new attractions this year, despite complaints to the contrary. But with new attractions often comes major closures, and today a major part of Disney World just closed down, though Universal Orlando is taking a parting shot.

One of the big new things coming to Disney World in the coming years will be a Tropical Americas land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It will inhabit the area previously belonging to Dinoland U.S.A., which, as of today, joined the list of what's closed at Disney World so that the transformation can begin. Of course, that other Orlando theme park resort still has a significant amount of real estate dedicated to dinosaurs, and they wanted to take this opportunity to remind you that it’s there.

If only there was a theme park with a dinosaur themed area, rides and dinos you can meet — oh wait 😏January 13, 2025

To be fair, Universal’s Islands of Adventure has a pretty cool dinosaur area. It has the excellent Jurassic Park River Adventure, and one of the best roller coasters in Florida, if not the world, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster.

Honestly, Universal’s dinosaurs have outshone Disney World’s almost from the beginning. While the Dinosaur dark ride is a fan favorite, and many will be sad to see it go, the rest of Dinoland U.S.A. was made up of off-the-shelf attractions and carnival games. While it might have had its charm, it was few people’s favorite part of the park.

The new Tropical Americas area that will now begin construction has a lot to offer Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The rest of the park is themed around different regions of the world, and Central and South America is an area that has been largely overlooked so far. On the attraction side, we’ll be getting the first full Encanto attraction in a Disney park, as well as a new carousel, with guests able to ride numerous creatures from Disney and Pixar history.

Fans of the classic Dinosaur aren’t out of luck quite yet. That attraction remains open, and based on statements from Disney World, will remain that way throughout 2025. When Dinosaur does close down, it will be replaced with an Indiana Jones-themed attraction.

One other closure at Disney World is also on the way. The It’s Tough To Be A Bug show at the Tree of Life Theater is set to become a Zootopia-themed show called Zootopia: Better Together. Exactly when the current show will close is unclear, but the new show is expected to open before the end of 2025.