I Just Learned The VelociCoaster Rollback Is A Dream For A Ton Of Universal Parkgoers, And Now I'm Obsessed Too

If there are two things I love in this world of entertainment, it’s thrill rides and dinosaurs. Based on one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster combines both of those things into one amazing package at Universal Orlando, and it’s inspired yet another obsession that links to these twin passions. This comes from the fact that I’ve just learned about a dream of parkgoers who frequently visit this Florida location, the VelociCoaster Rollback. Now I’m fixated on this prospect as well.

(Image credit: Jessica Rawden)

What Is A VelociCoaster Rollback?

A VelociCoaster Rollback is exactly what it sounds like, and it’s not exactly something new at Universal Parks . This sought-after thrill is a moment where instead of clearing the second launch of this Universal Orlando coaster, the train rolls backwards and back onto the flat part of the track.

The reason for this occurring, based on what we know about the VelociCoaster, is due to this high speed attraction somehow not getting enough momentum to push the car over what’s known as a “top hat.” While it’s something that isn’t very common, this Jurassic World ride has its fans eagerly tracking whenever it happens.

That leads to how I first learned about this happening, as “ThatDisneyBoi” on Twitter pointed out the most recently recorded instance. Upon discovering that tweet, provided at the top of this heap, it led to a raptor hole of responses you can read below:

"VELOCICOASTER JUST ROLLED BACK." - @ThatDisneyBoi

“VELOCICOASTER ROLL BACK! I REPEAT VELOCICOASTER ROLL BACK!!!!!!!!! Ride 12 in the books!” - @DrewTheDude123

“Looks like Velocicoaster had a roll back. I’m so jealous lol” - @BrettSchimmel

“What I wouldn't give to be on a Velocicoaster Roll-back” - @GraysonAri3l

“i just found out today that the velocicoaster ride has a roll back feature. how did nobody mention this before now??” - @santialatore

“Velocicoaster absolutely shreds, but it’s an absolute killer when you’re short of the top hat & have to do a roll back & relaunch!!” - @TheHawkDog

As you can see, getting a Jurassic World VelociCoaster Rollback is something a lot of loyal Universal Parks and Resorts visitors are seeking out. But why would people want to experience what’s technically a malfunction on this fast and furious free-for-all? Well, I’ll show you.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Why This Is My New Jurassic World Obsession

In order to fully consider this concept, you need to watch the official Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride through. Coincidentally enough, the moment where a potential rollback could occur is also the most re-watched moment of the entire clip. For reference, 00:56 in is where such a feat would hypothetically occur, but you should watch the full video for the purposes of this discussion:

So what’s the big deal about a Jurassic World rollback? Well, as someone who’s been on rides where a rollback is supposed to take place, it’s a physically fun experience to behold. Falling backwards truly hits differently than falling forwards, with a bit of unpredictability added into the mix, as you can’t see where you’re going. Not to mention, it’s something that’s apparently so rare you’d be better off clamoring for the recently released Universal Islands of Adventure soundtrack on vinyl than experiencing this feat.

Returning to the fact that this fan favorite phenomenon is technically a malfunction, that’s perhaps one of the most intriguing reasons to hope for a rollback on this Jurassic World coaster. For the VelociCoaster to go slightly wrong kind of keeps with the spirit of the Jurassic Park universe, as it’s an example of theme parks defying the laws of nature where things (safely) go awry. It’s just like that part in the Jurassic Park River Adventure where you’re supposed to go into the Hadrosaur Cove, only to take a perilous left turn into carnivorous mayhem.