Billie Lourd Went As Tinkerbell To Her Disney Princess Birthday Party, And Her Light-Up Shoes Are An Awfully Big Adventure

American actress Billie Lourd is not a little girl anymore. She just turned 33 and had herself a Disney princess birthday party. Dressing up as one of Disney’s best animated sidekicks , Lourd’s Tinkerbell costume was magical, with her light-up shoes being an awfully big adventure.

We’ve seen memorable live-action Tinkerbells in movies like 2003’s Peter Pan and when Yara Shahidi was cast as the iconic fairy in Peter Pan & Wendy . But Billie Lourd proved she’s another talented actress who could pull off the magical look, too. At the Disney princess party for her 33rd birthday, The Last Showgirl actress posted herself on Instagram dressed up as Peter Pan’s fairy sidekick. I’ve gotta say, those light-up shoes of hers are truly an awfully big adventure:

There’s so much to love about Billie Lourd’s Tinkerbell costume. The talented actress made sure to sparkle in any way she knew how. Those light-up platform heels can make it easy to spot the Booksmart actress from a mile away, and every fairy’s gotta have wings that are literally lit.

I love that Billie Lourd’s mesh, forest-green costume is a mix of sexy and cute to show you’re never too old to be a fan of Disney animated movies . Another standout feature that I can’t get enough of from the Ticket to Paradise actress is her glowing winged eyeliner and glittery eyeshadow. It’s the perfect way to resemble the Neverland resident without going full cartoon. With that tiara resting confidently on her head, it shows Lourd means business.

Billie Lourd looked like she was having the time of her life at her birthday party. A lot of familiar faces were at the celebration, all in fun Disney costume attire that you can see below:

How I wish I could have been a fly on the wall at that Disney party. There was Emma Roberts, who co-starred with Lourd in Scream Queens and American Horror Story: Apocalypse, dressed as Robin Hood.

There was also Billie Lourd's The Last Showgirl co-star Brenda Song posing with her as a cute Minnie Mouse alongside her hubby, Macaulay Culkin, sporting those mouse ears. Lourd also posed with Lukas Gage, who will be co-starring with her in the upcoming rom-com, Love Language. The Smurfs actress sure looks lucky to have so many friends there to celebrate her big day with.

It’s no surprise that Disney could have such a connection to Billie Lourd. Not only did her mother, Carrie Fisher, star as Leia in the Star Wars movies , but Lourd also played Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy alongside her mom. Lourd is also a big Disneyland fan, with her favorite ride at the theme park being Rise of the Resistance, of course. She even took her daughter to Star Wars Day at the Disney Parks, which honored Fisher's legacy and her own. You can never get enough Disney, can you?